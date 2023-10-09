Hollywood actors went on strike against the major movie and television studios in July, and since then, they haven’t been promoting the trickle of movies released despite the strike. This week provides a reminder that another way is possible, though. On Friday, "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Concert Film" will arrive in AMC theaters. Swift made sure to have the tour documentary released under an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA, the union representing screen actors, among other media professionals.

Swift’s movie is huge news, but it has that SAG-AFTRA interim agreement in common with some indie movies released in recent months, including the newly released “She Came to Me.” Anne Hathaway and Marisa Tomei, two of that movie’s stars, were able to attend its Oct. 4 premiere and talk to reporters about it as a result.

x In New York, actors Anne Hathaway and Marisa Tomei discuss the SAG interim agreements at the premiere of their indie comedy "She Came to Me." pic.twitter.com/qdHtZx4FBi — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) October 4, 2023

The movie’s interim agreement is “just showing that it’s possible to make these agreements, and when even these very small movies are able to make, to agree to the terms, and the big studios haven’t been able to, this is proving that these deal points are attainable,” Tomei told the Associated Press at the Oct. 4 premiere. “And we hope that they come back to the table—they just started yesterday negotiating again—and we hope that this resolves quickly, and until it does, we’ll hold the line.”

That’s the thing: What SAG-AFTRA members are asking for is not impossible or unreasonable. They want to be able to make a living as actors in the ways that film and television actors have done for decades—not just stars but also middle-class actors going from role to role. They’re seeking better pay overall and supports for their health and pension plans, more reasonable residuals for work on streaming platforms, limits on the use of artificial intelligence in movies and television, stronger guardrails on the use of self-taped auditions that put more of the work on actors seeking work, and changes like studios providing qualified hair and makeup professionals for actors of color.

From independent movies like “She Came to Me” to Taylor Swift, there’s evidence it can be done. The Writers Guild of America already won an “exceptional” deal from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. It’s time for the AMPTP to come up with an equivalently good contract for SAG-AFTRA.

