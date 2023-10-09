Trump henchman Steve Bannon spent months successfully recruiting conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. into the Democratic primary, hoping to sow chaos in the process and undermine President Joe Biden. Instead, Democratic voters saw through the ploy, forcing Kennedy to pivot and run as an independent candidate. He kicked off his retooled campaign in a glitch-filled event that drew instant mockery.

Hilariously, polling shows that the anti-science, anti-abortion, and antisemitic Kennedy pulls more votes from Donald Trump than from Biden. A worried Trump campaign is reportedly gearing up to unleash on Kennedy. Here is an interesting question: Will all the conservative media outlets that propped up Kennedy over the summer continue to do so? Or will they unceremoniously ditch him now that their chaos gambit has backfired?

Other top news:

Republican meltdown: McCarthy's surprising bid for House speaker

As if there weren’t enough chaos in the House already, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has decided to throw his hat back in the ring, and even more drama is unfolding. And yes, McCarthy's sacking appears to be yet another chaos campaign from Bannon.

Red-state conservatives are dying thanks to the people they vote for

Conservative policies are objectively deadly: “Today, people in the South and Midwest, regions largely controlled by Republican state legislators, have increasingly higher chances of dying prematurely compared with those in the more Democratic Northeast and West.” The details are stark!

Hamas learned the wrong lessons from Russia

Russia has repeatedly preferred civilian targets over military ones. It is an act of rage born out of impotence and failure, one that Hamas replicated in Israel and Gaza this past weekend.

