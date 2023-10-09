On Monday, Sen. Marco Rubio joined CNN’s Jake Tapper to give his useless opinion on the tragedy unfolding between Israelis and Palestinians. Rubio is the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and considering the intelligence failure around the militant group Hamas’ attack on Israel’s southern border, Tapper and CNN apparently assumed Rubio might have something productive to say about reports that Israeli officials ignored warnings connected to these attacks.

Surprise! Rubio did not contribute any helpful insight. But he did have some thoughts about the pointlessness of diplomacy, as well as a possible solution to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas: genocide.

Tapper asked the onetime Republican presidential candidate, “Is there a way for Israel to destroy Hamas without causing massive casualties against the innocent people of Gaza?” He also reminded Rubio that 2 million people live in the Gaza Strip, half of whom are children. Rubio, who loves to quote the Bible on his social media accounts, gave this grotesque answer:

I don't think there's any way Israel can be expected to coexist or find some diplomatic offramp with these savages. I mean, these are people, as you have been reporting and others have seen, that deliberately targeted teenage girls, women, children, the elderly, not just for rape and murder, but then dumping their bodies off in the streets of Gaza, where the crowds can then defile their lifeless bodies. I mean, just horrifying things. And I don't think we know the full extent of it yet. I mean, there's more to come in the days and weeks ahead. You can't coexist. They have to be eradicated. And you've pointed out the very difficult challenge ahead—this is going to be incredibly painful. This is going to be incredibly difficult and it's going to be horrifying—the price to pay.

After Rubio voiced his vile thoughts, Tapper didn’t follow up by asking Rubio to clarify if he was literally suggesting genocide. Instead, the Florida senator went on to wring his hands about how the massive casualties Tapper asked about could be avoided “in an ideal world.” As of now, Rubio said, “I don’t see any other option.” It’s horrific stuff.