Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to testify on Wednesday in the New York civil fraud trial that poses a substantial threat to the Trump family’s ability to continue conducting business in the way that they’re accustomed to. Don Jr. is the first of a string of Trumps expected to testify: He’ll be followed by Eric Trump on Thursday, Donald Trump Sr. on Monday, and Ivanka Trump on Nov. 8.

Donald, Don Jr., Eric, and the Trump Organization are being sued for $250 million and sanctions, including the three men being barred from serving as officers or directors of any New York business—kind of a problem considering that, as The Washington Post reports, “Trump’s latest financial disclosure, filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, shows New York real estate holdings including Trump Tower and Park Avenue condominiums worth at least $387 million and generating annual income of more than $59 million.”

The lawsuit, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleges that the Trumps—Donald Sr. in particular—routinely lied about the value of assets.

“The defendants knew that the statements were false,” Kevin Wallace, a lawyer in the New York state attorney general’s office, argued in his opening statement on Oct. 2. “They then used them to obtain and maintain benefits they were not entitled to.”

In his deposition, Don Jr. played up his ignorance, saying he barely even knew what Generally Accepted Accounting Principles—the rules the Trump Organization’s financial statements should have followed—are. But during the trial he’s repeatedly railed against James, Judge Arthur Engoron, and the proceedings in general.

“It doesn’t matter what the rules are, it doesn’t matter what the Constitution says, it doesn’t matter what general practices and business would be,” he said Monday on Newsmax. “It doesn’t matter. They have a narrative, they have an end goal, and they’ll do whatever it takes to get there.”

Daily Kos will follow his testimony as it happens.