Donald Trump Jr. is expected to testify on Wednesday in the state of New York’s civil fraud trial against the Trump Organization, which is accused of wildly inflating the value of assets to banks and investors.
Before junior takes the hot seat, investment banker Michiel McCarty is expected to testify as an expert witness for the state. Trump’s defense team has been trying to block his testimony, but Judge Arthur Engoron ruled in favor of the state.
McCarty’s testimony follows Tuesday’s testimony from David Orowitz, a former Trump Organization vice president who described Ivanka Trump’s "significant involvement" in loan negotiations.
Reporters we will be following throughout the day for their live coverage from New York:
Adam Klasfeld - The Messenger
Lisa Rubin - MSNBC legal analyst
Henry Rosoff - Brooklyn political reporter for PIX11
Erica Orden - Politico Senior Reporter
Judge Engoron dismisses the court for a morning recess. Grab a cup of coffee or a bag of popcorn and we’ll return shortly.
The OPO loan was also a syndicated loan with multiple institutions participating and additional fees owed to the originating bank.
Using similar methodologies, he concluded the lenders lost over $17 million over the life of the loan.
Trump attorney Christopher Kise is objecting to McCarty’s assessment.
They did not, he maintains, so it’s inappropriate for McCarty to reconstruct that decision now. Kevin Wallace counters that the AG has already proven persistent, repeated fraud in the statements of financial condition, a conclusion Deutsche Bank has not disputed.
Judge Engoron wants more clarity as to what McCarty relied on in reaching his conclusions. McCarty says he based his calculation on the same term and amount of the loan; what changed is that he used a different interest rate based on what DB gave other parties in the market for…
Now for his calculations: McCarty says that had the Doral loan been based on accurate financial statements, the banks would have made more than $72 million more between 2014-2022.
Questioning investigates what went into that computation. Recall: This is one exhibit of the report, showing one category of estimate.
Had Trump’s statements of financial condition more accurately reflected the true value of his assets and liabilities, McCarty explains, the risk premiums for multiple loans would have increased as well. He cites the Doral, the Old Post Office, and Trump Chicago as three examples.
He acknowledges that banks have historically been willing to loan to high net-worth individuals at low rates because the loans are usually repaid. He also said it’s hard to find “direct comparables” in terms of loans for major real-estate-related transactions posing similar…
The NYAG's counsel demonstrates the concept with this footnote from the judge's ruling before trial ordering the dissolution of Trump's corporate entities. pic.twitter.com/Ekltu2TDNZ
Recall the defense has repeatedly argued that none of the banks or other entities that loaned to Trump were in any way injured by those transactions. It’s up to McCarty to demonstrate why that’s a red herring legally and perhaps factually as well.
McCarty has been offered to opine on the “economic impact” of the false and misleading financial statements at the heart of this case—and on which the remedies Judge Engoron can award largely depend. 2/
Engoron has qualified him, with the caveat that he will keep in mind that McCarty does not have experience with compilations of financial statements but that they are sufficiently similar, according to McCarty, that he can analyze them.
Live blog sidebar, Trump’s lawyer seems to think the Secret Service could prevent Trump from going to jail if he was so ordered:
What???Alina Habba suggests the judge can’t put Trump in jail for violating the gag order because: “He’s protected by the Secret Service. Period.”pic.twitter.com/aQPLqUQxKe
NYAG’s Kevin Wallace is now reviewing McCarty’s experience as a litigation expert, in which “nearly all” of the cases involved credit decisions made by financial institutions. He is explaining that as a banker, he was a senior officer who had to sign off on many loans, including…
(If you’re interested in McCarty’s credentials as a banker, you can read more about him here: https://t.co/eeWc41Guwy)
And as McCarty takes the stand, Jesus Suarez — who also crossed former Mazars partner and lead Trump outside accountant Donald Bender — is in pole position, so to speak, at the defense table.
NYAG showed the witness another email: this time, Deutsche Banks' Rosemary Vrablic to Ivanka Trump, dated Feb. 11, 2016.Subject: Doral“I spoke to the credit team on the $50mm request and we are thrilled to consider it for you.”With that, brief direct examination ends.
2/ Before Don Jr., we’ll see 2 others on the stand. “Witness entering!” an officer yells out. In walks David Orowitz, a former Trump employee, who was involved in the bid to secure a lease to Washington DC’s Old Post Office, which Trump spent more than $200M turning into a hotel.
Trump attorney Alina Habba apparently got a pep talk on her way into the courthouse.
Overheard in the elevator: Alina Habba takes a call from Trump. “Hi, sir, I am in the elevator in the courtroom.” Pause. “I will knock them dead.”
Court is now in session.
"All rise."Trial begins for the day as NYAG's counsel calls David Orowitz, who was the Trump Org's senior VP of acquisitions and development.
Overnight and early Wednesday morning, Donald Trump has been ranting and raving about the case, Attorney General Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron.
