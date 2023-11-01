Donald Trump Jr. is expected to testify on Wednesday in the state of New York’s civil fraud trial against the Trump Organization, which is accused of wildly inflating the value of assets to banks and investors.

Before junior takes the hot seat, investment banker Michiel McCarty is expected to testify as an expert witness for the state. Trump’s defense team has been trying to block his testimony, but Judge Arthur Engoron ruled in favor of the state.

McCarty’s testimony follows Tuesday’s testimony from David Orowitz, a former Trump Organization vice president who described Ivanka Trump’s "significant involvement" in loan negotiations.

Reporters we will be following throughout the day for their live coverage from New York:

Adam Klasfeld - The Messenger

Lisa Rubin - MSNBC legal analyst

Henry Rosoff - Brooklyn political reporter for PIX11

Erica Orden - Politico Senior Reporter

And away we go!