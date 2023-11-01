Rep. Nancy Mace appeared on “The Daily Show” Tuesday night to promote herself as “not your typical Republican.” She proceeded to espouse the kind of hypocrisy and duplicity typical of Republicans.

When asked about the Republican Party’s preoccupation with investigating President Joe Biden, Mace said that “corruption is a real problem in this country,” then spoke about “bank accounts of the president's grandchildren with money directly from communist China.” That led to this gloriously uncomfortable exchange with the audience laughing at Mace and then going silent as she disappears into the hole she digs herself:

Charlamagne: Do you believe the evidence against Donald Trump? Rep. Nancy Mace: I mean, which, which evidence? Charlamagne: Exactly. Pick one. Pick one of the 91 charges. Mace: I mean, which, which indictment. Which one? Charlamagne: It’s a lot of them. Let's just say Georgia. Mace: Georgia. That would be over the election fraud. I haven't seen the evidence yet. I haven't seen it.

Mace is fresh off her hypocrite’s tour, where she promoted Rep. Jim Jordan for speaker after joining seven other Republicans in ousting Kevin McCarthy. Mace’s singular angle is to distinguish herself as a conservative who is speaking truth to power, in the hopes of retaining her South Carolina seat. The problem is, Mace is your typical Republican. Any time she steps outside of the safe confines of right-wing media, she is flummoxed by her inability to reconcile her abject lies and hypocrisies.

