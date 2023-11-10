Puck:
Biden Poll Jitters & a ’24 Pre-Mortem
A conversation with strategist Tom Bonier, the Democratic data guru, about last night’s surprising election result, the Times poll freakout, and how Trump broke the political forecasting business for a generation.
The most interesting takeaways last night were in Ohio and Virginia. In Ohio, where there was a literal ballot initiative on guaranteeing abortion access, we saw very high turnout and a very wide margin for the “yes” vote to enshrine abortion protections in the state constitution. To me, that wasn’t new—it was in line with what we were seeing in other states with ballot initiatives.
In Virginia, however, both sides leaned into the abortion rights issue, more so than we’ve seen anywhere to date. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s closing message was that this race was about abortion rights, and that electing Republicans to the legislature would essentially be a vote for a 15-week ban. I think he believed this could provide him with a mandate, and that he believed he had a sort of middle path on this issue—that 15 weeks was the compromise that Republicans were looking for. And what we saw was massive turnout in these targeted districts—in some cases, turnout exceeding 2021 (the last gubernatorial election year), which is amazing. And you clearly saw swing voters moving over to Democratic candidates based on this issue.
Michael Hiltzik/Los Angeles Times:
Voters, like investors, have had it with GOP extremism
Voters in Virginia, an increasingly blue state, humiliated its Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, by maintaining the Democratic majority in one legislative chamber and flipping the other to a Democratic majority.
Youngkin had tried to finesse the abortion issue by endorsing a proposal to ban abortions after 15 weeks, calculating that it would appear to be a “moderate” compromise on women’s reproductive health rights. Voters didn’t buy it.
Bill Scher/Washington Monthly:
Glenn Youngkin’s Big Fat 15-Week Abortion Ban Belly Flop
The aw-shucks Republican made reproductive rights the issue in Virginia’s statehouse elections and got clobbered, proving his 15-week ban isn’t “a place we can come together.” Here’s why.
This heavily researched, carefully crafted, robustly financed messaging campaign was a total flop. Why?
First, the crux of the Youngkin position is a lie. Fetuses do not feel pain at 15 weeks.
Second, everybody knows that the Republican Party is full of politicians and activists who do not want to stop at 15 weeks, as evidenced by the explosion of more severe bans in the most conservative states following the end of Roe.
Notably, in April 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a 15-week ban, won re-election in November 2022, and then, in April 2023, signed a six-week ban. That erodes the credibility of any Republican trying to claim a 15-week ban would “settle” the matter forever.
Third, Youngkin and his fellow Republicans didn’t factor in poll data contradicting their preferred narrative. In Virginia, 49 percent of voters support the state’s existing law of a ban at 26 weeks, with health exceptions, and another 23 percent want fewer restrictions. Only 24 percent want more restrictions.
Dan Balz/Washington Post:
Republicans can blame themselves for what happened in Tuesday’s elections
Donald Trump’s chaotic leadership, the divided House Republican conference and the Supreme Court’s abortion decision have produced untold damage to the Republican Party
Biden’s brand is clearly suffering, and many Democrats are worried about that. Democrats have fissures within their coalition. The world is unstable. Events are unpredictable. Nothing about Tuesday erases that. But the results showed again that Democrats have found the ingredients to produce victories in real elections despite their own weaknesses.
Recent elections have shown that Democrats are better organized than Republicans, thanks to tireless work that goes on year-round in many battleground states. Democrats have shown the ability to raise buckets of money and thus outspend their opponents in advertising. They did so by 2 to 1 on the Ohio abortion referendum. Most critically, they have seized on two issues — abortion and Republican extremism — to put Republicans on the defensive. This has produced a powerful election machine that Republicans are scrambling to match.
Republicans have created many of their own problems, as Tuesday’s results showed again.
Every other ad next year:
Jonathan Bernstein/Bloomberg:
Republican Problems With Voters Are Clear. Solutions Are Not.
Voters are turning out for abortion rights and aren’t responding to the “anti-woke” agenda favored by Trumpian candidates.
Abortion as an issue that breaks strongly for the Democrats doesn’t seem to be going away at any point soon, and neither, apparently, is Donald Trump.
Republicans don’t have much of a choice about the former. Anti-abortion activists have been a dominant organized group within the party for some forty years, and they’re hardly going to back off after their big victory in the Supreme Court. Parties do care about winning elections, but a party’s policy agenda and priorities are mainly determined by what the people active in the party want — and Republican party actors care deeply about abortion. Just look at the newly-elected House speaker’s record on the issue.
Politico:
Echoes of Jan. 6 committee as Jack Smith foreshadows plan to tie Trump to Capitol riot
Donald Trump doesn’t want prosecutors to talk about Jan. 6. They want to make it central to their case.
Trump’s criminal conspiracies “culminated and converged” on Jan. 6, when he attempted to prevent Congress from finalizing Joe Biden’s victory, argued senior assistant special counsel Molly Gaston.
“One of the ways that the defendant did so … was to direct an angry crowd of his supporters to the Capitol and to continue to stoke their anger while they were rioting,” Gaston wrote in the filing.
In a way, Smith is now casting Trump’s trial as a long-awaited collision between two distinct narratives: Trump’s monthslong campaign to use lies about election fraud to pressure state and federal election officials to keep him in power; and the rioters who embraced Trump’s false claims and took violent action on his behalf on Jan. 6. Those investigations have largely moved along separate tracks in the Washington courts, where a revolving door of Jan. 6 riot defendants have faced punishment while Smith’s grand jury, just a few paces down the hall, worked secretly on the Trump probe.
Margaret Sullivan/The Guardian:
The public doesn’t understand the risks of a Trump victory. That’s the media’s fault
Whatever doubts you may have about public-opinion polls, one recent example should not be dismissed.
Yes, that poll – the one from Siena College and the New York Times that sent chills down many a spine. It showed Donald Trump winning the presidential election by significant margins over Joe Biden in several swing states, the places most likely to decide the presidential election next year.
The poll, of course, is only one snapshot and it has been criticized, but it still tells a cautionary tale – especially when paired with the certainty that Trump, if elected, will quickly move toward making the United States an authoritarian regime.
Add in Biden’s low approval ratings, despite his accomplishments, and you come to an unavoidable conclusion: the news media needs to do its job better.
