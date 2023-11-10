On Thursday, “The Daily Show” released a video celebration of veterans. But it chose to distinguish our country’s servicemembers by reminding its viewers of the people who are decidedly not veterans. Opening with somber music and an American flag, the video pans down across a bar in Everywhere, America, where servicemembers are socializing in their military-issued fatigues.

Every Veterans Day, we honor the brave Americans who served. But it's time we also recognize the almost brave Americans who didn't serve, but want everyone to think they did. That's why this November 10 is Almost Veterans Day.

The camera finishes its pan on a man in fatigues and a colorless flag hat who is eating buffalo wings, his mouth and hands cartoonishly begrimed with sauce. Here’s America’s “almost veteran.” Enjoy.

The band is back together, and it is a glorious day as Markos and Kerry’s hot takes over the past year came true—again! Republicans continue to lose at the ballot box and we are here for it!