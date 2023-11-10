Judge Aileen Cannon is best known for the extraordinary rulings she made to delay the investigation into Donald Trump’s alleged theft of classified documents. Not only did Cannon appoint an unnecessary “special master,” creating a monthslong series of obstacles for the Justice Department, she also interfered with the rulings of that special master when it seemed Trump wasn’t getting everything he wanted.

Eventually, this carried on until the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had to step in, vacate Cannon’s special master order, and write a strongly critical ruling saying that Cannon “improperly exercised equitable jurisdiction.” In other words, she put her thumb on the scales for Trump.

Despite this, Cannon ended up being placed in charge of Trump’s case after special counsel Jack Smith sought an indictment of Trump from a Miami grand jury. Since then, she’s gone back to ruling again and again in Trump’s favor, scolding the special counsel and making no effort to disguise her bias in the case.

Given all that, when Cannon ruled on Friday against Trump's request for a delay in his May 2024 court date, it seemed a pleasant surprise. However, this ruling may not be quite what it seems.

Between now and the date of the trial, there are a lot of events on the calendar created by Cannon to handle issues with the defense and prosecution. It’s not just six months of coasting before everyone sits down in court.

There are some big decisions to be made. That includes rulings on how the classified documents at the heart of the case are going to be handled. Some of the documents are at the highest possible security level. Trump may have had them tucked into his desk drawer or stacked above a spare toilet, but that doesn’t mean that the government is content to have these documents revealed in open court.

Trump’s legal team insists they must be able to see all the documents to prepare his defense. The DOJ has proposed alternatives, such as summaries, and even then, there are concerns about the security clearances needed to deal with these issues. All of this has added a layer to what’s already a potentially complex case—something that Cannon acknowledges in her ruling.

Trump’s real goal in his many requested delays has been to move the date of any trial beyond the November 2024 election. As CNN notes, Cannon seems “sympathetic” to that idea even as she ruled that the court date wasn’t changing … for now. It’s that little coda that is concerning because Cannon left the door open for moving the start of the trial back in the future.

In her ruling, several deadlines that were on the calendar for this trial were moved to a later date. Those could potentially lead to a cascade of changes and further delays. However, legal analyst Bradley Moss considers the delays “minor.”

The bigger concern is that Cannon leaves the door open for Trump to resubmit his request for a delay at a hearing on March 1, 2024. Because, as Cannon notes, March could be a rather busy month for Trump.

March 1 — Hearing on final scheduling for Trump’s trial in Florida on charges of mishandling national security documents

March 4 — Start of Trump’s trial in Washington, D.C., on charges of election interference

March 5 — Super Tuesday

March 25 — Start of Trump’s criminal trial in New York City on charges of falsifying business records

Each trial opening in March is expected to go on for a month or more. In addition to these dates in March, the damages phase of the E. Jean Carroll trial starts on Jan. 16 and could still be ongoing. So could Trump’s trial for racketeering and election interference in Georgia (date not yet set).

It’s easy to believe that, with all this ahead, Cannon might revisit Trump’s request for a delay on March 1 and determine that it’s better to bump this trial out to some future date. She might even be right … so long as that delay doesn’t extend until after the election.