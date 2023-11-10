Despite all the freak-outs over President Joe Biden's polling, Democrats and the cause of freedom romped this week, and Republicans were left picking up the pieces of their shattered dreams.

Frankly, Politico outdid itself with a piece titled, "Abortion, Trump and the Triangle of Doom: The GOP brain trust on why the party lost so big."

Politico consulted a handful of Republican consultants and strategists on why the 2023 election went so wrong for the party this week. Some of their insights were real doozies, such as former Virginia Congressman Tom Davis noting that "Trump remains a polarizing figure." Longtime Kentucky-based GOP adviser Scott Jennings added that most voters "want exceptions for rape and incest." Golly.

But here were several worthy excerpts from the piece, along with the person who wrote them:

The unmistakable pattern of the Trump era is that of Democrats becoming the party that excels in low turnout elections, while GOP fortunes are increasingly tied to low propensity voters who only tune into national elections. ... So long as Trump is the presumptive nominee, no lead is safe, even as Biden’s manifest weakness makes the race a true toss-up. —Liam Donovan is a principal at Bracewell LLP and a former National Republican Senatorial Committee aide.

We are the party of nothing. At best, we believe our conservative and populist principles are good only for saying “No” to wacky Democrat elitism and motivating our base. But as far as leading the entire country, we bow our heads apologetically: Republicans are the party of the past and have nothing to say about today. —Alex Castellanos is a Republican consultant and co-founder of Purple Strategies.

The Reagan Republican Party that once existed is long gone, and it isn’t going to reform itself. The only thing that can check the authoritarian movement and save our democracy is sustained electoral defeat at the ballot box. By running moderate, centrist candidates, Democrats and the small rump of pro-democracy Republicans must beat MAGA. And we must do it for as long as it takes for the lesson to sink in. —Sarah Longwell is publisher of The Bulwark and the president and CEO of Longwell Partners.

While the categories of “centrist” and “moderate” candidates are a moving target, Longwell is certainly right that the only way out of this mess is delivering a sustained drubbing to the MAGA movement for as long as it takes to defeat it.

Fortunately, Democrats are walking alongside the cause of freedom, which remains both a righteous and motivating force for the vast majority of the country and a solid majority of voters.