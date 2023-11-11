Trump's trial and Democratic triumphs define a decisive week
News weeks don’t get much bigger than this past week, at least not during an off-year election cycle. Between Donald and Ivanka Trump testifying about their fraudulent business, and yet another victorious election night for Democrats on Tuesday (which has become a regular thing ever since Trump was elected in 2016), there was much for progressives to cheer about.
Trump’s trial hasn’t been going well, and Ivanka’s testimony did him no favors. Not facing any direct liability herself, she was far more open and cooperative in answering questions. Donald Trump’s entire fame and mystique is built around the fiction of his business acumen and success. It’s all crashing down.
Meanwhile, the political press hasn’t just been treating Trump to a different standard on the campaign trail, but it’s now having a hard time dealing with Tuesday’s Democratic successes. But the fact is that abortion continues to drive Democratic engagement and turnout, no matter how much Republicans want to scream about it. Meanwhile, Tuesday’s results have big implications on the 2024 elections.
Finally, if you’re hoping the House will get its act together and fund the government, don’t hold your breath.
