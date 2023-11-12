While scrolling through one of those ubiquitous online “best” lists—in this case, the best jazz trumpeters—I wound up in the comments, where several discerning readers asked why Buck Clayton didn’t make the cut. I too was surprised.

I grew up hearing a lot of the Count Basie bands’ music and knew Clayton as one of his most stellar soloists. Later in life, as a DJ in Washington, D.C., I played him often, so his absence on this top 50 list was perturbing. With that in mind, I decided I’d correct the omission and use his birthday as an opportunity to celebrate Clayton, and introduce his music to readers unfamiliar with his talents.

”Black Music Sunday” is a weekly series highlighting all things Black music. With more than 180 stories (and counting!) covering performers, genres, history, and more, each featuring its own vibrant soundtrack, I hope you’ll find some familiar tunes and perhaps an introduction to something new.

Clayton was born on Nov. 12, 1911, in Parsons, Kansas, and he joined the ancestral jazz band 80 years later, on Dec. 8, 1991.

For an extensive look into Clayton’s life and times, jazz radio broadcaster David Radlauer wrote a two-part story for The Syncopated Times in 2021. It’s well worth reading. From Part I:

Wilbur Dorsey “Buck” Clayton (1911-1991) was named for inventor and aviator Wilbur Wright: “My mother wanted me to have a name that wouldn’t have a nickname . . . However, she defeated her own purposes by nicknaming me Buck. When I was about 12 years old, wild [Native American] boys were known as bucks. She always said that I was pretty wild kid, so she named me Buck because of being part Cherokee Indian on my Dad’s side of the family.” His father, Simeon Oliver Clayton was a capable and erudite man. A newspaper editor, poet and musician, he played brass bass and sang bass in a popular vocal harmony group, “one of the greatest singing groups of the territory” notes Buck. From his mother Buck inherited a robust sense of morals and ethics. Aritha Anne Dorsey-Clayton was a school teacher, pianist and church-going woman (Methodist AME). He calls her a “freedom fighter” who was friendly with civil rights leaders. She once cleverly accelerated his piano lessons by bribing him fifty dollars to learn Rachmaninoff’s Prelude in C-Sharp Minor. His mother “never asked me not to play jazz, but she really didn’t like it too much,” yet relented after he performed at Carnegie Hall. All of the Clayton family were musical. Buck became proficient on piano, then studied trumpet with his father so that he could play in the bands at school and church. Incidentally, the only instruction or mentoring that he acknowledges are his father and a hometown friend, another young horn player named Clarence Trice who later recorded with the Andy Kirk orchestra.

Find Part II here.

James Nadal at All About Jazz writes about Clayton’s early career.

After high school, Clayton followed his muse to California, where he began his professional career. In Los Angeles, Clayton joined Charlie Echols' 14-piece band, playing taxi dances and ballrooms. Clayton and other band members soon left Echols to join forces with Broadway producer Earl Dancer and work in movies. When Dancer, a chronic gambler, disappeared with the payroll, Clayton took over leadership of the group. Just 23 years old, Clayton led his new band to China.

You read that correctly. Jazz bands absolutely made it to Asia.

RELATED STORY: Black Music Sunday: Shining some light on the world of Indo-jazz

In 2020, Joseph Paice dipped into that history for World of Jazz.

Following the collapse of the Qing dynasty and the chaos of the Boxer rebellion in the early part of the 20th Century, China was left divided and dominated by foreign colonial and business interests. A glamorous side effect was that the port of Shanghai, China’s international business hub, experienced a glamorous multi-cultural ‘jazz age’, based around the ‘Bund’ – the French Concession in Shanghai’s International Settlement. The ballrooms of grand hotels hosted a rich international clientele, and bands playing American jazz were in high demand. The owner of the Carlton Cafe, Louis Ladow, brought over Whitey Smith, a Danish-born jazz drummer he discovered in San Fransisco, to play for his Western clientele in 1922. Drummer Jack Carter’s Serenaders arrived in Shanghai in 1926, as part of a tour that also took them through Calcutta, Singapore and Jakarta. Featured acts in the band were female singer-trumpeter-dancer Valaida Snow and stride pianist, Teddy Weatherford … When Carter and Snow returned home, Weatherford elected to stay in Shanghai. He soon became the featured attraction at the Canidrome, a combination dog track and ballroom. In 1934, Weatherford was sent by his employers – Mr Tung and Mr Vong (the ‘fat one’ and the ‘skinny one’ as they were respectively, but not respectfully, known) – to bring back more African American talent. Weatherford recruited … Buck Clayton, and his LA-based band, the Harlem Gentlemen, for what would turn out to be an influential three year sojourn in China.

Picture it: Clayton and his band at the Canidrome in 1934.

x Buck Clayton and his band, the 'Harlem Gentlemen', 1934,

at the Canidrome Ballroom, Shanghai, China. pic.twitter.com/CzmACnfuSd — Andrzej Orski (@OrskiAndrzej) December 20, 2020

The band earned great reviews in Shanghai—like this one, from Shanghai Sojourns’ collection of many:

Canidrome’s New Band Mighty Hot Max Chaicheck (The China Press, April 19, 1934) Little Harlem has been transplanted from America to the Canidrome Ballroom. Such was our impression when we dined and wined at the Frenchtown ballroom the other night. The new all-colored band with its hi-de-ho rhythms set our feet adancing. It played jazz as it should be played, hot tunes that called for expert handling of all Instruments and the new bands-men proved more than capable. In the opinion of some patrons, the band at times, plays a bit too loudly. We think this is hardly true, for lively jazz calls for a bit of brass rather than subdued tones which makes you wonder how to dance. The feature of the orchestra is the simultaneous playing of two pianos, one of which is thumped by none other than our Teddy Weatherford and the other by [Eddie] Beal, an excellent pianist, who looks more than Teddy’s brother than any other man we have ever seen. The two combine perfectly. One plays the tune and the other harmonizes and they switch at intervals in a manner which calls for great timing. Buck Clayton, leader, knows how to put his men through the pace; and is a bundle of activity and as a trumpet player, he has no equal here. Franklin Pasley, who strums the banjo, also sings and has a pleasing voice.

It remains unclear about exactly how long the band stayed in China; they lost the Canidrome gig after a brawl between American gambling gangster Jack Riley and Clayton, which made all the newspapers there. I would love to see that story in a movie!

By 1936, Clayton had returned to the U.S. and been snatched up by Count Basie, as the National Endowment for the Arts explains in its profile of him.

[Clayton] joined Count Basie's band in Kansas City in 1936 at the height of its popularity, playing his first prominent solo on "Fiesta in Blue." He wrote several arrangements for Basie, including "Taps Miller" and "Red Bank Boogie," before joining the Army in 1943. Following his discharge, he performed around New York through the end of the decade. Jazz at the Philharmonic tours took him overseas, and he made record sessions with artists like Jimmy Rushing and wrote charts for Duke Ellington and Harry James. In the early 1950s, he partnered with pianist Joe Bushkin in the first of the influential Embers quartets. Other artists he worked with include Benny Goodman, Teddy Wilson, Eddie Condon, Sidney Bechet, and Humphrey Littleton. His ability to improvise in a variety of styles made him much in demand for sessions, especially with vocalists such as Billie Holiday.

Here’s Clayton’s “Fiesta in Blue” solo:

x YouTube Video

And a vocalese version from the inimitable Lambert, Hendricks, & Ross.

x YouTube Video

This live performance of the Count Basie band in 1941 will give you a front row seat to the energy they generated—and the crucial role of soloists.

x YouTube Video

But back to Clayton’s life and times, courtesy of his entry in Encyclopedia Britannica:

After playing in U.S. Army bands in 1943–46, Clayton became one of the most active swing players of the postwar years, touring Europe and playing in America with the Jazz at the Philharmonic troupe, as leader of his own groups, and as sideman with Jimmy Rushing, Benny Goodman, and others. He led bands of swing soloists in a noted series of “jam session” recordings, including The Hucklebuck/Robbins’ Nest (1953) and All the Cats Join In (1956). After illness forced him to give up the trumpet, he taught at Hunter College, New York City, and led bands that played his arrangements. His autobiography (written with Nancy Miller Elliott), Buck Clayton’s Jazz World (1986), includes a discography. The National Endowment for the Arts named Clayton a Jazz Master in 1991.

With that, let’s get into listening mode with some of his performances from the 1950s and ‘60s.

First, 1954’s “How Hi the Fi”:

x YouTube Video

And a lovely photo from the same year:

x Billie Holiday and Buck Clayton.

Taken at the first Newport Jazz Festival in 1954.#jazzphoto pic.twitter.com/7UUiBOEbqI — Andrzej Orski (@OrskiAndrzej) August 3, 2023

Here’s a great live performance from September 1960:

x YouTube Video

And another from the following year:

x YouTube Video

And here’s 1961’s “One for Buck” album in its entirety:

x YouTube Video

Thanks to the wonders of YouTube, we can take a deeper look at not only Clayton’s work, but that of other artists of his era. I even found the complete documentary “Born to Swing,” filmed in 1972 New York City:

x YouTube Video

YouTuber Remembranceofthings notes:

BBC documentary "Born To Swing" (sadly out of print) about the alumni of the Count Basie band of 1943. I transferred it from an old VHS I found in the public library since this is an important document and needs to be shared. When I first uploaded it, there was a 10 minute limit for uploads, so I cut it in separate parts; starting with the Jo Jones part since this was the most important one for me for personal reasons. I saw the part on Jo Jones as a part of a Max Roach documentary on German TV when I was just a teenaged drummer and it stuck with me ever since.So now here's the whole documentary. I don't want to infringe any copyrights, but this document is just too important and needs to be seen.It is kind of depressing to see how my heroes were treated, but their music is still so uplifting; even at a time when they didn't get the recognition they deserved.

Here’s a six-minute clip from the film, with Clayton visiting a trumpet class in Harlem being taught by Joe Newman.

x YouTube Video

Famed Washington, D.C., jazz broadcaster Felix Grant also conducted this 58-minute interview with Clayton in May 1968, when Clayton was in town playing at Blues Alley.

Buck Clayton in 1960

If you’ve never heard of Buck Clayton before today, I hope that you’ve enjoyed this introduction. Join me in the comments for even more great music from this legend!

Happy Birthday, Buck!