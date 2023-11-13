Donald Trump Jr. is expected to return to the witness stand when the New York fraud trial resumes at 10 AM ET.

The testimony of Trump’s eldest son is something of a surprise. After Trump Jr. testified during the state’s prosecution of the case, Trump’s defense attorneys chose not to cross-examine. When witnesses were announced last week, Trump’s team insisted that a former accountant for the Trump Organization would be going first.

On Thursday, lead attorney Chris Kise announced a change in the defense approach, placing Trump Jr. back on the stand as the first defense witness. Considering that almost all Donald Trump Jr. had to say during his first appearance was that he didn’t bother to read any of the documents he signed and simply trusted whatever numbers were put on his desk, it’s hard to know what he might say now. But here we go again ...