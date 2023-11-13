According to Junior, he, Eric, and Ivanka were doing the nitty-gritty of international travel, wining and dining potential partners, and ribbon cutting because Trump didn’t like to travel. Also, positions didn’t matter there except that Trump was on top, he and his siblings were on the second tier, and everyone else was just there.
I’m honestly not sure what the defense is trying to establish with this testimony. All this seems to cement the idea that Trump, Junior, Eric, and Ivanka made all the decisions.