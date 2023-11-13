Donald Trump spent the weekend reminding the world that he is a fascist who says fascist things. In calling his opponents “vermin” this past weekend, Trump once again conjured language used by Adolf Hitler. And the traditional media continues to mostly paper over how incendiary Trump’s rhetoric is, while also downplaying the very real message of authoritarian rule Trump is expressing.

On Monday, “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough had on Brian Klass, a professor of global politics at the University College London, to discuss Trump, his rhetoric, and what it means for democracy in America. Scarborough, a critic of Trump, asked Klass whether we needed to show more ambivalence about Trump being something of a Nazi.

“I think you can try to claim that there was a coincidence the first time this happened,” Klass said, but after seven years of Trump, “it's quite clear that he's lifting not just rhetoric but actual plans from the authoritarian playbook.” He continued: