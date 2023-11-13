“We are sleepwalking towards authoritarianism”

Since the moment he descended the Trump Tower escalator in 2015 to announce his presidential campaign, Donald Trump has barraged us with his petty fights, hate speech, and misinformation—and unfortunately, he’s not done yet. He used Veterans Day to deliver a message that was straight out of the Hitler playbook, and we don’t write that hyperbolically. It is particularly relevant given he made those remarks close to the 100-year anniversary of Hitler’s infamous Munich Beer Hall Putsch. And while much of Trump’s fascism gets shrugged off by large media outlets, Trump may finally have crossed a line here, drawing a lot of fire, such as in this dramatic segment on MSNBC's “Morning Joe” where a fascism expert sounded the alarm: “We are sleepwalking towards authoritarianism.”

As Donald Trump and his allies at right-wing think tanks like the Heritage Foundation prepare for 2024, they are laying the groundwork to systematically dismantle this federal government as we know it. Whatever mask he once wore to hide his authoritarian tendencies has been tossed in the trash, and even worse, Republicans of all stripes are embracing this march toward one-party rule.

