It’s hardly the “shot heard ‘round the world,” but the “shot to the kidney” former Speaker Kevin McCarthy sneakily delivered to Freedom Caucus foe Rep. Tim Burchett is the buzz of the Capitol Tuesday. It all started here:

x Have NEVER seen this on Capitol Hill:



While talking to @RepTimBurchett after the GOP conference meeting, former @SpeakerMcCarthy walked by with his detail and McCarthy shoved Burchett. Burchett lunged towards me. I thought it was a joke, it was not. And a chase ensued... — Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales) November 14, 2023

That’s intrepid NPR reporter Claudia Grisales, who documented the atrocity and joined in the chase with Burchett after McCarthy’s low blow—in this case, an elbow to the kidneys while Burchett’s back was turned.

x @RepTimBurchett yelled after catching up to McCarthy, "Hey Kevin, why'd you walk behind me and elbow me in the back?"



KM: "I didn't elbow you in the back."



Burchett: "You got no guts, you did so, ...the reporter said it right there, what kind of chicken move is that..." — Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales) November 14, 2023

“He needs to go back to Southern California,” Burchett told reporters afterward, adding some tough talk. They should settle this in “the parking lot” he said, adding that “it would be a very short fistfight.” He said McCarthy is “a guy who throws a rock over the fence when he's a kid and runs home and hides behind his mom's skirt,” pointing out he still has his security detail.

And Burchett’s milking this for all it’s worth. “I can still feel it. … It was a clean shot to the kidney.”

x Burchett continues, saying that McCarthy "scurried off" after "sucker punching" him and that he chased after McCarthy but wasn't "looking to knock him out" He adds that "it still hurts" because it was a "shot to the kidneys," but he isn't looking to file an ethics complaint. pic.twitter.com/7jX5T1gnUU — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 14, 2023

What would another episode of “As the GOP Turns” be without the ever-present Rep. Matt Gaetz? “This is wild,” he tweeted. “McCarthy resorting to pushing people in the halls. What a weak, pathetic, husk of a man.”

Democrats weren’t going to miss out on the fun.

x In which ⁦@JaredEMoskowitz⁩ pretends to shove ⁦@timburchett⁩ after his interaction with McCarthy pic.twitter.com/i2XnAkQdWv — Ben Siegel (@bensiegel) November 14, 2023

In case you were wondering just how petty and how small Kevin McCarthy could be, here you go.