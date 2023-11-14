Republicans usher in the “Jerry Springer” era

From an alleged hallway assault to juvenile public taunts, Republican anger has reached “Jerry Springer” levels of tawdriness and tackiness. Republican Rep. Tim Burchett accused Rep. Kevin McCarthy of “sucker punch[ing]” him in a hallway—all while Burchett was being interviewed by an NPR reporter! An actual foot race ensued, with the intrepid reporter chasing the two supposed adults down the hall.

Meanwhile, Rep. Darrell Issa told a reporter he thought Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lacked “the maturity and the experience” for an immigration-related resolution, and she took that immature ball and ran with it:

In the Senate, where the adults are supposed to be in charge, Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin used a labor hearing to confront Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien about some mean tweets. After a heated back and forth, these two men really did try to take it outside.

There was one bright spot in D.C.: the news that a government shutdown might be avoided, thanks to Democrats riding in to save the day.

More top stories

Former Fox News reporter says in lawsuit he was fired after challenging Jan. 6 coverage

Did telling the truth about the Jan. 6 riot get this reporter fired?

Trump threatens Judge Engoron again, this time with a repost of a ‘citizens arrest’ fantasy

Donald Trump continues to push the boundaries of Judge Arthur Engoron’s limited gag order. Will Trump’s latest stunt push the judge to expand it further?

Man gives truly inspiring speech at Virginia Beach school board meeting

One Virginia dad stood up at a local school board meeting and showed exactly how to show up for LGBTQ+ kids.

Mike Johnson does a complete about-face on Donald Trump

It must be nice to have such squishy morals and values that allow you to flip-flop at this level.

Trump: 'I’m the one that got rid of Roe v. Wade.' New York Times: Trump is 'vague' on abortion

No matter how many times Donald Trump proclaims that he ‘ended Roe v. Wade,’ The New York Times just can’t quite seem to give him credit where credit is most certainly due.

Comic:

A cartoon by Clay Jones.

More comics here.