Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene learned two important lessons on Tuesday night: how a bill becomes a law, and that an 80-year-old who rocks purple hair in Congress will probably not hesitate to call out bullshit.

“My Democrat colleague across the aisle who is 80 years old and has been here over 30 years just said we’re on the verge of a shutdown,” Greene said, bringing her characteristic snottiness to approximately every fourth word as she referred to Rep. Rosa DeLauro. “She probably just forgot that a few hours ago she voted for a continuing resolution that will extend the budget, and we are not on the verge of a shutdown, so I just wanted to note that for the record.”

Maybe Greene was posturing for some right-wing news outlet or her own fundraising emails. Maybe she just can’t help it. In any case, she got the response she deserved.

“It may be that the gentlelady doesn’t know that there is another body attached to the U.S. Congress called the United States Senate,” DeLauro responded. “And they have to vote on the continuing resolution. And when they vote on it, we’ll find out what it is that they do with regard to this continuing resolution passed by the House, which quite frankly is flawed to a fare-thee-well. Flawed to a fare-thee-well in meeting our obligations both domestic and international.”

DeLauro added, “And by the way, it isn’t a law of the land until the president of the United States signs it. That may be a basic level in civics: There is the House, there is the Senate, and there is the president.”

Oh, what do you know. The 80-year-old who’s been there for 30 years knew what she was talking about, and can offer lessons.

