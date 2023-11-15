On Tuesday, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow was recording an interview segment on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” when news came out that the House of Representatives had finally done something productive: It passed a continuing resolution to keep the government from shutting down. And it happened because Democrats put party politics aside and overwhelmingly supported the resolution. Colbert broke the news to Maddow and asked for her real-time reaction. Maddow gave a clear breakdown of how our two-party system has a single-party problem.

And the Democrats are like, “We like to talk about light rail and some foreign balanced foreign policy perspectives on attacking.” You know, like Democrats are still treating this like it is a governing project. And it is really, the two parties are doing two very different things. And so now we are going to keep the government open. It is because the Democrats came to the rescue and said that we should. But this is the Republican Party still not even wanting to keep the government going, because they don't believe that governance is what we need in this country.

They believe we want a strongman form of government under a guy who just says what he wants and it happens. And the stakes are really high right now, and it's just depressing to see what's happening in Congress.