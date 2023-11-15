Ever since Tuesday’s Kidney Punch Heard ‘Round The NPR, Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett has been gunning hard to gather sound bites about former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who he voted to oust last month.

‘Twas these circumstances that led the Sedition Caucus member to Newsmax on Wednesday, where he joined host Rob Finnerty in a murky discussion that strongly implied that Rep. Nancy Mace, the clout chaser from South Carolina who also voted to oust McCarthy, has got the goods on dear Kevin.

RELATED STORY: Surprise! It turns out Nancy Mace’s top office priority is making sure she’s on TV

Watch:

x what are Tim Burchett and this Newsmax host suggesting about Kevin McCarthy? pic.twitter.com/BdzIRCuied — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 15, 2023

It’s all gossip and extremist bluster, but seeing the GOP in disarray is also kind of fun. So what do you think Mace might be lording over McCarthy? My best wrong guess is that he was behind the Devin Nunes’ Cow Twitter account. What’s yours?