On Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and National Counterterrorism Center Director Christine Abizaid testified in front of the House Committee on Homeland Security at a hearing entitled “Worldwide Threats to the Homeland.” Also there on Wednesday was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. As Greene has proven time and time again, whenever she speaks in a public space, there are very few people who could embarrass America more.

Greene attempted to get into a heated exchange with Wray about the fact that he’s not chasing down the random people Greene posts about on her social media accounts. Of course, while the nature of this exchange was idiotic from the get-go, Greene made sure to expose herself as Congress’s preeminent dunderhead by not actually knowing which government agency Wray works for.

REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: Were you aware of this? FBI DIR. CHRISTOPHER WRAY: Congresswoman, as I said, I haven't seen the photos that you're holding up before. GREENE: Maybe, well, I posted them on my Twitter account. It's public. You know, maybe you guys– WRAY: I don't spend a lot of time on Twitter. GREENE: Well, you know, you, oh, I'm sure you do. Because the Department of Homeland Security, organized with other offices, has censored many Americans, including myself. WRAY: I'm not part of the Department of Homeland Security. GREENE: All right, Mr. Wray, you should. You should be. You should be interested in investigating terrorism …

Enjoy the short exchange, first posted by Acyn, below.

You can probably fill in your own soundtrack here. Maybe a sad trombone sound, or the theme music to “Curb Your Enthusiasm”?

Republicans are challenging labor leaders to fights and allegedly physically assaulting one another. Donald Trump says he will abolish reproductive rights entirely and is openly calling for the extermination of his detractors, referring to them as “vermin” on Veterans Day. The Republican Party has emerged from its corruption cocoon as a full-blown fascist movement.