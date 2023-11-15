Marjorie Taylor Greene gets schooled again—and again

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to pick a fight with Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro on the House floor, and Greene likely won’t be making that mistake again. DeLauro shut it down fast and took the “gentlelady” from Georgia back to school.

In the House Oversight Committee, Greene tried to insult FBI Director Christopher Wray and ended up getting yet another embarrassing civics lesson.

And if her week couldn’t get any worse, Greene built a $65,000 new security fence at her home in Georgia, and now a judge has ruled that Greene can’t make someone else pay her back for it.

Democrats save the day (and Johnson’s behind)

The holiday season is looking a little brighter thanks to Democrats and Senate Republicans teaming up to save House Speaker Mike Johnson from causing a government shutdown.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow was taping an interview with Stephen Colbert when the news broke that the House had passed a bill to fund the government, and her commentary on the growing divide between the parties is must-watch TV.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin is biting off more than he can chew

Apparently, Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin wasn’t embarrassed enough by his behavior on Tuesday, when he challenged Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien to a fight during a committee hearing. Mullin quickly took his whining straight to a conservative podcast, where he really bit it.

While we are all snickering at Mullin’s bizarre meltdown over mean tweets, Daily Kos’ Kerry Eleveld warns that this just might signal that Republican senators are becoming more like the GOP chaos agents in the House.

More top stories

Trump's lawyers want a mistrial in his New York civil fraud case. They claim the judge is biased

You can smell the desperation from here!

Trump turns sour on RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel

Ronna McDaniel is about to join Donald Trump’s scapegoat parade.

Looks like Jared Moskowitz seriously got under James Comer's skin

That Comer used the word “bull****” in this diatribe suggest this issue is getting to him.

Fascism expert: Trump speech ‘doesn’t echo ‘Mein Kampf.’ This is textbook ‘Mein Kampf’

Nothing about this is hyperbolic. It’s time to face the facts.

Hunter Biden calls for a Trump subpoena, saying political pressure was put on his criminal case

Hunter Biden and his defense team are going on offense.

Comic:

More comics here.