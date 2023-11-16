We begin today with David Wickert of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporting about the protective order that Georgia Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee is drafting to protect the confidentiality of of some of the evidence being used in the 2020 Georgia election RICO case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Prosecutors and most defense attorneys in the case tentatively agreed to an order that would allow some evidence shared during the pre-trial discovery process to be labeled “sensitive” and withheld from public scrutiny, at least initially. At a hearing Wednesday, Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee indicated he would draft a protective order based on the proposed compromise. McAfee’s decision came over the objection of news organizations – including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution – that argued the evidence in the case is of tremendous public interest and should not be withheld. The judge’s decision followed a courtroom admission by Jonathan Miller — an attorney for defendant Misty Hampton — that he leaked some previously undisclosed videotaped testimony to the news media earlier this week. Miller said the testimony aided his client’s case and “the public needs to know that.” McAfee admonished Miller and cited the leak as evidence of the need for a protective order. “It seems like having open (evidence) files for everyone to start litigating the case before we actually get inside of a courtroom comes with a lot of side effects that I don’t know if we’ve thought through,” McAfee said.

Betsy Woodruff Swan of POLITICO reports that Nevada is investigating its own state’s fake electors scheme for the 2020 presidential election.

In Nevada, six Republicans, including state GOP chair Michael McDonald, signed fake certificates on Dec. 14, 2020, falsely declaring themselves to be the state’s duly appointed Electoral College representatives. Trump and his allies then invoked that slate of false electors, as well as similar slates in six other states, as they tried to block Congress’ certification of the election results on Jan. 6, 2021. Joe Gloria, who was Clark County registrar of voters when Trump’s allies in Nevada tried to reverse the election, told POLITICO that a state investigator asked him questions earlier this month about the fake elector scheme. Another person who was questioned and who was granted anonymity to discuss the sensitive probe also said investigators asked for details about the fake electors and documents they prepared. And a third person briefed on the probe — also granted anonymity because of its sensitivity — confirmed it is active. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat, declined to comment through a spokesperson. Of the six Nevada false electors, four did not respond to requests for comment, one declined to comment and one could not be reached. Ford has previously sent mixed messages about the potential for a state investigation into the false electors’ actions. In May, he suggested no criminal charges were likely.

Rex Huppke of USA Today says that the very moral and upright newly-minted Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is all in on Number 45— though he wasn’t always.

With likely GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump dehumanizing detractors as “vermin” in what historians and “people who have read books” rightly describe as Hitlerian style, new House Speaker Mike Johnson did what any reasonable politician would do: He gave his wholehearted endorsement to the guy speaking fluent fascism. “I’m all in for President Trump,” Johnson said Tuesday on CNBC. [...] On the same day Johnson hopped happily onto the Trump train, The New York Times reported on a 2015 Facebook post by the same Mike Johnson that read: “The thing about Donald Trump is that he lacks the character and the moral center we desperately need again in the White House.” In a comment under that post, Johnson wrote: “I am afraid he would break more things than he fixes. He is a hot head by nature, and that is a dangerous trait to have in a Commander in Chief.” [...] But now? There’s no “vermin” or “poisoning the blood” or “radical left thugs” or “stolen election” comment too extreme to drive off the nation’s top Republican lawmaker. Nah, he loves it. Fascism, I reckon, is one hell of a drug.

Thomas Edsall of The New York Times wonders why the outcry for the end of affirmative action is no where near as loud as the public outcry in reaction to the Dobbs decision.

There have been no referendums on affirmative action since the June decision, Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. President & Fellows of Harvard College. Six states held referendums on affirmative action before that ruling was issued, and five voted to prohibit it, including Michigan, Washington and California (twice). Colorado, the lone exception, voted in favor of affirmative action in 2008. Do the dissimilar responses to the court decisions ending two key components of the liberal agenda, as it was conceived in the 1960s and 1970s, suggest that one of them — the granting of preferences to minorities in order to level differences in admissions outcomes — has run its course? On the surface, the answer to that question is straightforward: A majority of American voters support racial equality as a goal, but they oppose targets or quotas that grant preferential treatment to any specific group.

John Stoehr of The Editorial Board thinks that the media had better remember that Number 45 referred to them as “the enemy of the people” and that they are, indeed, some of the “vermin” that he was referring to in his speech this past weekend.

We already know that Donald Trump is planning, in the event that he again becomes the president, to prosecute his political enemies: those who have “betrayed” him in the past and those who oppose him in the present. We already know that he’s planning to use the military to crush protest of the prosecution of his political enemies. We already know, because there’s a death toll, that some supporters will resort to the murder of, even the assassination of, Trump’s political enemies. We already know these things. Yet my compatriots, in particular the very obscenely rich owners of the lucrative media properties who employ them, continue to treat a man who is planning to do all these things as if there exists a line that he would never cross. They continue to treat him as if he fears the political consequences of crossing it. He already calls my compatriots in the Washington press corps “the enemy of the people,” and reporters, editors and producers already received regular threats of injury and death. If he becomes president again, my compatriots will experience much worse. We already know this. Yet my compatriots seem to be in the mood to pretend otherwise.

Charles Blow of The New York Times says that a lack of precise definitions leads to misunderstandings (at the very least) and complicated views about Israel’s war with Hamas.

Taking a position against the killing of civilians — such as Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror attack and the Israeli military’s operations in Gaza — is relatively easy. It gets harder when considering support for or opposition to the overall prosecution of the war, including the growing calls for a cease-fire. And when the aperture is widened from the particulars of the current violence to the history of the broader conflict, the divergence of opinions becomes even more stark and complicated. A few weeks ago, I interviewed several pro-Palestinian activists and scholars in America. Almost all of them described themselves as anti-Zionist, but in our conversations, all of them also condemned antisemitism. This week, I turned to Jonathan Greenblatt, the chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League — whom I spoke to soon after he appeared at Tuesday’s March for Israel that drew tens of thousands of people to the National Mall — who sees anti-Zionism, by definition, as antisemitism. He told me, “Zionism is fundamental to Judaism.” He believes that claiming to be anti-Zionist but not antisemitic is like someone saying in 1963 that “I’m against the civil rights movement, but I’m also against racism.” [...] It is here, in the dispute over definitions, that things begin to break down and where people on both sides of the issue, who all see themselves as standing for righteousness, are frequently seen by those on the opposing side as standing for hatred and cruelty. [...] This lack of specificity can contribute to cynicism.

I don’t know the history of Zionism enough to even talk about what Blow is writing about here (although I’m learning) but I do strongly agree with him about the necessity of using precise language and that it’s part of the problem.

Steven Collinson of CNN says that the best thing about President Biden’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is that the meeting even took place.

An agreement to re-establish contacts between the US and Chinese militaries may be the most important thing Biden does this year. “Vital miscalculations on either side can cause real, real trouble with a country like China or any other major country,” Biden told reporters. [...] Washington believes that China is the one nation that can usurp the US as the dominant global power. Biden’s formal national security strategy, a document required by Congress, says China is “the only competitor with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do it.” But Chinese leaders view US actions to balance Beijing’s bid to become the leading Indo-Pacific and global nation as attempts to thwart its rightful development and destiny. A recent New York Times analysis of Xi’s speeches, for instance, showed that while he has reassured US presidents that he’s keen to find areas of cooperation and defuse geopolitical tensions, he’s spoken at home of an inevitable rivalry with a US adversary he views with fatalistic suspicion. In the simultaneous translation of his remarks Wednesday, Xi appeared to imply the strains in the relationship resulted from US attitudes, saying that while conflict and confrontation would have “unbearable consequences” for both sides, “it’s unrealistic for one side to remodel the other.” A translation of official Chinese script in state media reinforced his point, reading, “It is unrealistic to try to change each other.” One interpretation is that Xi is warning against US attempts to moderate Chinese behavior, either domestically on issues like human rights or business or geopolitically in its region and beyond.

Amy Hawkins of the Guardian reports on one country that’s glad to see the appointment of former British Prime Minister David Cameron as foreign secretary.

Chinese state media have welcomed the appointment of the former prime minister David Cameron as the UK’s foreign secretary, as opponents of Beijing raised concerns about the return of a figure closely associated with the “golden era” of UK-China relations. [...] Cameron was the UK’s prime minister between 2010 and 2016. Often referred to as the “golden era” of UK-China relations, there was a deepening of economic ties between the two countries. When the Chinese leader made a state visit to the UK in 2015 – a much-documented trip, with Cameron and Xi sharing pints and taking selfies – the leaders inked an estimated £30bn of trade and investment deals.[...] Last year, Rishi Sunak declared the golden era of UK-China relations to be “over”, as the British government bought out CGN’s stake in Sizewell. The future of Hinkley Point also looks uncertain as British lawmakers are increasingly concerned about the security implications of Chinese investment in the UK’s critical infrastructure. Since leaving office, Cameron has continued to engage with Chinese interests, behaviour that has attracted criticism from the increasingly vocal figures in British politics who are critical of the UK having a close relationship with China.

Finally today, Michael Hauser Tov of Haaretz reports that Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has publicly called for the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In an interview with Israel's Channel 12 News, Lapid said that "We cannot allow ourselves to conduct a prolonged [military] campaign with a prime minister we simply do not trust." A Likud statement said that "It is regrettable and shameful that Lapid is engaging in politics during a time of war, proposing to oust the prime minister that leads the campaign and replace him with a government that would establish a Palestinian state and would allow the Palestinian Authority to control Gaza." A statement by Yesh Atid countered by saying that the Likud has "probably missed the point," as "Lapid proposed a government led by the Likud, with a Likud prime minister who is not Netanyahu. That is how we will begin the national healing." Also on Wednesday, Israel's former Public Diplomacy Minister and current Likud member, Galit Distal Atbaryan, said that she is "enraged with Netanyahu" and that this rage "burns her from the inside."