Want to kick Ron DeSantis while he's down? I know I sure do—and he knows we can, too.

x Embedded Content

A year ago, DeSantis was riding high as Florida's governor, convinced he walked on water. But with his feeble campaign for president sputtering badly, his entire political future is in doubt. That's why he did everything he could to avoid scheduling a special election for a swingy, Republican-held seat in the Florida legislature that became vacant last year, because the last thing he needs is another failure on his hands.

And that's precisely why Daily Kos is endorsing Navy veteran Tom Keen to flip Florida's 35th state House District in the Orlando area on Jan. 16.

Give $10 to Tom Keen now so he can stick it to Ron DeSantis!

But this race is about much more than DeSantis. We all know how poorly Florida went for Democrats in last year's midterms. What's gotten less attention, though, is that Sunshine State Democrats have started getting their mojo back—and we've got hard proof.

In May, Democrat Donna Deegan flipped the mayor's office in Jacksonville, which Republicans had dominated almost continuously for the past 30 years. Jacksonville is not only the biggest city in Florida, it was the biggest city in America with a Republican mayor. Now it's not. What's more, DeSantis won Jacksonville by double digits just half a year earlier—and of course, he endorsed the GOP candidate.

That race provided some much-needed hope for the future, because we can't just write off a state the size of Florida. There's simply too much at stake next year, when Joe Biden will be eager to put the state's electoral votes in play, and when we have an opportunity to unseat the odious Sen. Rick Scott. On top of that, Florida voters will likely have the chance to roll back the state's extreme abortion ban at the ballot box.

And Keen is the perfect person to help us get 2024 started off right. He's a vigorous advocate for reproductive freedom who will make the battle against DeSantis' six-week abortion ban the centerpiece of his campaign. He'll also fight for gun safety, take on the book-banners, and protect Florida's fragile environment by tackling climate change.

His Republican opponent is the polar opposite. Erika Booth is a hardcore Trump supporter who proudly advertises that she wants to "Fight Joe Biden’s Woke Agenda" and "Protect Our Children from Indoctrination." She rails about "election integrity," which is a MAGA dog whistle for baseless claims of voter fraud. She's been endorsed by the Koch family's political operation. And, of course, she'd be joining the very same Republican caucus that voted to ban abortion in the first place.

That's why the path to a Democratic resurgence in Florida begins right here with Keen. We can win this district, and Republicans are well aware of that. After all, they just saw Democrats win a whole host of elections across the country in suburban areas just like this. Of course, that's precisely why the GOP will spend millions to protect this seat.

And that's exactly why we need to help Keen fight back with grassroots firepower. Our small, people-powered donations will make a massive difference in leveling the playing field and ensuring Democrats can fight back against the onslaught of Republican lies that you know is coming. But time is short—the special election is coming up soon.

Please donate $10 or even $20 to Tom Keen today to help him flip a key swing seat and set Florida Democrats up for a huge year in 2024!