Comedian Kevin Hart has been announced as the 25th recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The 44-year-old comedian and Philadelphia native will receive his award from the John F. Kennedy Center in March 2024.

While Hart’s comedy career has spanned decades, he has become one of the biggest touring acts in recent years and achieved similar success as an actor in films such as “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” alongside Dwayne Johnson, “Ride Along” with Ice Cube, and the animated film “The Secret Life of Pets.”

Hart joins an impressive list of comedians ranging from Richard Pryor (the first recipient of the Mark Twain Prize, in 1998) to Jon Stewart (last year’s winner). Hart released a statement, saying, “To be honored in this commemorative year feels surreal. Comedy is my outlet for social commentary and observations on life—I am grateful to the Kennedy Center for recognizing my voice and impact on culture. I can’t wait to celebrate!”

Hart broke through to a larger audience with the 2009 release of his hour-long special titled “Kevin Hart: I’m a Grown Little Man.” If you don’t mind a bit of cursing, it’s really worth a watch.

Warning: Adult language.