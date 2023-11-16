On Thursday, Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien went on Fox News with host Neil Cavuto to talk about labor issues and also address his ongoing feud with Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma. It seems O’Brien really got under the multimillionaire Mullin’s skin after the two men argued during a March appearance in front of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee. The conflict continued during a Tuesday hearing in front of the same committee, where Mullin challenged O’Brien to a fight.

O’Brien responded to the Oklahoma senator’s most recent policy-free threats to bite him during said fight by reminding Cavuto that Mullin’s obsession with physically assaulting O’Brien doesn’t help working Americans in any way.

It was the most bizarre thing I've ever seen because first he says we're consenting adults, which was bizarre because it sounded like he wanted to date me. Then he asks to fight me, and I'm hearing now that he wanted to “bite” me. And then the last post he made was in front of a cache of automatic weapons, where he says “any time, any place.” So, make up your mind. Do you want to date me, fight me, bite me, or shoot me? It's crazy. We're there for one reason, one reason only: That’s to, you know, tell our side of the story and get some feedback and maybe develop some relationships for the betterment of working people.

Enjoy the video first posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Acyn.

The “shoot me” reference comes after Mullin posted an image of him holding a gun in front of a table with a lot of … guns.

Nothing says my sense of masculinity is very fragile right now like extending an “invitation” to another man that includes you holding a gun.

