Let's break down the House Ethics Committee report on Rep. Santos. First thing you should know is that this committee is best known for being cautious. And slow. Some would say they pull punches. They rarely - very rarely - issue sharp statements definitively blasting members wholesale. So the first lines about their findings are like none I have ever seen. The committee found: "Representative Santos sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit." Note: *every aspect*.

How Progressives Should Reframe Their Economic Messaging Based on these four data trends, a new way of thinking about how progressives should communicate our economic agenda and our approaches to bringing down costs would be making the transition… …from how progressives are communicating now: “We passed legislation that is bringing down the cost of insulin by allowing Medicare to negotiate the cost of prescription drugs.” …to: “While MAGA Republicans are focused on taking away abortion access and cutting Social Security and Medicare, Democrats in Congress are focused on bringing down the cost of your insulin – which is why they passed legislation that allows Medicare to negotiate the cost of prescription drugs.”

It’s still the pandemic, stupid Polls are telling us people are traumatized. We’re too busy with Trump vs. Biden to notice. Data from the American Psychological Association’s 2023 Stress in America survey, conducted in August, highlights the pattern: Americans report substantially higher stress rates than they did in 2019. Economic stress has increased compared to the pre-pandemic days, as has stress related to personal safety and family responsibilities, with parents of children under 18 showing higher stress levels than nonparents. All of these increased stressors are consistent with what happened during the worst of the pandemic. But why is this still shaping people’s views on the economy if we’ve generally recovered? Because trauma stays with us, and the pandemic trauma was both societal and personal for a large part of the U.S. population in a way that we haven’t seen in the modern public opinion era. This microscopic threat spread uncontrollably, at its peak killing more Americans per day than died on 9/11. The enemy was a virus that couldn’t be contained or stopped, mutating as quickly as we could learn how to fight it.

link The ⁦@washingtonpost⁩ took the extraordinary step to publish never before seen images from mass shootings. They are disturbing but, together with deeply personal accounts, offer the public a real look at what an AR-15 does. link Here is a letter from Executive Editor @SallyBuzbee explaining our decision to publish this content, which was the result of months of sensitive reporting and extensive deliberations among senior newsroom leadership @SallyBuzbee And here is a reported story exploring the public debate over releasing graphic images from mass shootings, the balance between privacy and public awareness, and the divergent viewpoints of victims families and others. link @SallyBuzbee I’m immensely proud of the dozens of Post journalists who have worked on “American Icon,” our yearlong examination of the AR-15 in American life. These are wrenching stories but it is essential that journalists show the public what actually happens in these mass killings.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

Meet the lawyer who acknowledged leaking Fulton Trump trial videos The lawyer who acknowledged in court that he leaked video evidence to the news media is from South Georgia and represents one of the lesser known defendants in the Fulton County election interference case. Jonathan Miller III, of Brunswick, is defending Misty Hampton, who was the elections supervisor in Coffee County during the January 2021 breach of voting machines there. She was present when a forensic data team hired by Trump allies copied sensitive voting files... The release sparked rounds of finger pointing among lawyers for the remaining 15 defendants and the DA’s office. Prosecutors quickly sought an emergency protection order to keep such evidence from being released to the public saying it amounted to witness intimidation. At a hearing Wednesday to consider that request, Miller said he was the source but argued he did nothing wrong. The material was not under a protective order when he shared it. “In being transparent with the court, and to make sure that nobody else gets blamed for what happened, and so that I can go to sleep well tonight: Judge, I did release those videos to one outlet,” Miller said. “And with all candor to the court I need the court to know that.”

GM union workers ratify UAW deal following contentious vote General Motors union workers ratified a record deal with the United Auto Workers after a contentious final few days of voting.

Ratification of the deal came under doubt Wednesday morning, after seven of GM’s 11 U.S. assembly plants rejected the pact.

According to the UAW’s vote tracker, the deal was supported by 54.7% of the nearly 36,000 autoworkers at GM who voted.

Remember when this was seen as a risk for Biden? There are just so many crosscurrents right now, but there are also many things from an anti-MAGA majority, from elections to economic news, that are trending positive for Democrats.

