It’s that time of year: Fox News has begun its “War on Christmas” dispatches! Riley Gaines was on bigot host Jesse Watters’ show to do culture-warrior bullshit. If you don’t know who Gaines is—well, look at you, you lucky duck! She is a former swimmer for the University of Kentucky who tied for fifth place with trans athlete Lia Thomas at a NCAA swimming event. She’s since used this mediocre showing to become a hate-spewing ambassador on the anti-trans bigotry scene, appearing alongside Republicans like Sen. Rand Paul in their losing efforts to punish Americans for not being exactly how Gaines and Paul want them to be.

In a clip posted by Acyn on X (formerly Twitter), Gaines is having a hard time making sense of how our consumer-based free marketplace works.

It doesn't make sense. You have to ask yourself, you know, why do they keep pushing this? Who are they trying to appeal to? Because despite what the media portrays or how politicians are voting, this doesn't represent the overwhelming majority of how this country—really, how the world—feels on this issue. I think [the] majority of people—parents, especially—they can acknowledge that gay Nutcracker and Black disabled Santa has gone way too far.

SPOILER ALERT: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the guy who composed the ballet “The Nutcracker,” which helped popularize the dolls … was totally gay.

DOUBLE SPOILER ALERT: Santa Claus, disabled or not, white or Black, is not real.

TRIPLE SPOILER ALERT: A couple hundred years ago, Christmas trees were considered pagan relics by Puritans, the same kind of religious Americans whom Gaines and Fox News now cater to.

Even when Republicans controlled the government under four-time-indicted Donald Trump, the so-called war on Christmas waged on! Whether it was Tucker Carlson shedding tears at the indignity of a baker renaming cookies “gingerbread people” or Fox News nepo-baby correspondent Peter Doocy equating vandalism against the network to the fictional Christmastime battle, the right-wing-o-sphere cannot help but continue to try and kill the joy of Christmas.

If you want to know why you are experiencing less white Christmases on the coasts, blame climate change.

Republicans are challenging labor leaders to fights and allegedly physically assaulting one another. Donald Trump says he will abolish reproductive rights entirely and is openly calling for the extermination of his detractors, referring to them as “vermin” on Veterans Day. The Republican Party has emerged from its corruption cocoon as a full-blown fascist movement.