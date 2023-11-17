ABC News’ chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl has a new book out about disgraced former guy Donald Trump. Titled “Tired of Winning,” the book includes interviews with Trump’s team of dirtbags like former adviser Steve Bannon, who reportedly says the Republican Party belongs to Trump for as long “as he can fog a mirror.”

Karl has released some audio from an interview he did with Trump two months after the events of Jan. 6, 2021, where Trump claims “it was the biggest crowd I’ve ever spoken in front of by far.” When Karl reminds Trump he told that crowd he was going to meet them at the Capitol, Trump responds:

I was going to and the Secret Service said you can't. And then by the time—I would have, and then when I get back I saw—I wanted to go back. I was thinking about going back during the problem to stop the problem, doing it myself. Secret Service didn't like that idea too much. And I could have done that, and you know what? I would have been very well received. Don't forget the people that went to Washington that day—in my opinion, they went because they thought the election was rigged. That’s why they went.

What exactly Trump saw as “the problem” that he would “stop” is purposefully ambiguous. Did he mean “stop” the riot and attempted thwarting of the democratic certification of electoral votes?

Trump follows up by saying the people rioting “thought the election was rigged.” He fails to say they “thought” that specifically because of Trump’s endless allegations, which might be the answer to Trump’s “problem.”

This is another confirmation of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony to the Jan. 6 committee. Hutchinson described a less composed Trump trying to grab the steering wheel of the vehicle he was in. Hutchinson’s claims were confirmed by multiple witnesses.

