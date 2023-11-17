Republican presidential candidate and terrible former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was making his case on Newsmax on Thursday. Christie’s case is that voting for him for president is not voting for Donald Trump, and Donald Trump is a criminal.

Christie told host Eric Bolling, “I’m not a numbers guy, by the way Eric, I'm a character guy, and I think we deserve better as the Republican Party and as the United States than a guy who's going to be convicted of felonies this April to be our nominee.”

Bolling, a MAGA hack from way back, began rhetorically asking who would convict Trump other than “liberal Democrats” who were weaponizing the judicial system because they “fear” him. Christie shut this down fast:

No. Not by a bunch of “liberal Democrats.” No, I'm not going to put up with you saying that. He's going to be convicted by Mark Meadows, a founder of the Freedom Caucus and his chief of staff—who he called the next James Baker. That guy is now testifying and will sit 20 feet away from Donald Trump in a courtroom, taking an oath and saying, “He committed crimes and he directed others to commit crimes, including me.” That's what he's going to say. And that's not some woke prosecutor. That's not some group of liberals. That's a guy who founded the Freedom Caucus in the House. A Republican from North Carolina, and his choice for chief of staff. Eric, I'm not a numbers guy, I’m a character guy. And when Mark Meadows gets on that stand, everything I've been saying about Donald Trump, that you've been making fun of me about for months, is going to wind up being true. The truth is coming, baby.

There is very little to like about Christie, but we can all enjoy his Trump revenge tour.

Republicans are challenging labor leaders to fights and allegedly physically assaulting one another. Donald Trump says he will abolish reproductive rights entirely and is openly calling for the extermination of his detractors, referring to them as “vermin” on Veterans Day. The Republican Party has emerged from its corruption cocoon as a full-blown fascist movement.