If there’s been one theme this week, it’s been Republican embarrassment:

Republican congressman says Kevin McCarthy attacked him

It’s hardly the “shot heard ‘round the world,” but the “shot to the kidney” that former Speaker Kevin McCarthy allegedly delivered to Freedom Caucus foe Rep. Tim Burchett was the buzz of the Capitol.

GOP senator challenges Teamsters chief to fight in explosive Senate exchange

You need to stand your butt up and watch that clip. In a follow-up, Sen. Markwayne Mullin bit it even harder on a conservative podcast. And finally, there’s the hilarious response from Teamsters chief Sean O’Brien, who isn’t sure whether Mullins wants to "date me, fight me, bite me, or shoot me."

Rep. Clay Higgins takes center stage with unhinged 'ghost buses' theory

It’s really wild that this guy is an actual United States congressman.

Tuberville complains military 'couldn't tell us whether it was abortion after birth'

Sen. Football is one fumble after another.

Marjorie Taylor Greene embarrasses herself (again) during national security hearing

Ma’am, this is the director of the FBI.

Looks like Jared Moskowitz seriously got under James Comer's skin

Whatever the truth of the reporting on Rep. James Comer’s business dealings, and whatever else there is or isn’t left to discover, he really cannot handle the heat.

Capitol showdown as veteran Democrat schools Marjorie Taylor Greene

Oh, bless her heart.

George Santos faces another expulsion vote. This time, members say he's 'toast'

Some Republicans remain hesitant to expel this alleged crook. Why?

House Speaker Johnson faces rebellion amid MAGA chaos

This week should have proved once and for all to Republicans everywhere that the MAGA minority in Congress is ungovernable and, worse, opposed to having a government at all.

More top stories

The many flaws in the Supreme Court's new code of ethics

The Supreme Court pinky-swears they’ll be more ethical.

Former Fox News reporter says in lawsuit he was fired after challenging Jan. 6 coverage

The former employee said he was part of a “purge” for not going along with the spin.

Trump turns sour on RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel

Wasn’t this always how it was going to end for her? In a heap of humiliation?

Trump threatens Judge Engoron again, this time with a repost of a ‘citizens arrest’ fantasy

Trump is still giddily nudging potential violence.

Joe Manchin's presidential fantasy

There are senators with delusions of their importance, and then there’s Joe Manchin.

Gov. Huckabee Sanders threw a big football party and made the taxpayers foot the bill

Living high on the hog—at taxpayers’ expense.

Comic:

More comics here.