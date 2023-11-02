On Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. sat down on the stand in the New York courtroom of Judge Arthur Engoron and testified that he had no involvement in preparing the annual financial statements that his family’s sprawling business provided to banks and insurers. Even though Trump Jr. signed the statements, and the statements said he was responsible, and he admitted to talking with the accounting firms about the value being assigned to properties, Trump Jr. just said he didn’t know the firm hired to do financial statements was going to use those numbers in financial statements.

On Thursday, Trump Jr. is expected to return to the witness stand to face more questioning from prosecutors. Then the defense team is going to lead him through some questions. Then Eric Trump is slated to take his turn.

Engoron has already determined that the Trump Organization and its officers committed fraud. This trial is being held to determine what specific laws were violated and set the level of punishment.