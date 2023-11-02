On Oct. 26, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a resolution to have Congress censure Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, falsely claiming Tlaib’s pro-Palestinian statements at a peace protest amounted to “leading an insurrection at the United States Capitol Complex.” On Wednesday, 23 House Republicans joined Democrats to block Greene’s resolution, 222 to 186.

Unhappy with this outcome, Greene attacked these and other Republicans on X (formerly Twitter). First, she posted a list of the 23 Republicans who voted to block her resolution, writing, “List of feckless Republicans that voted WITH Democrats to table my censure resolution against Rashida Tlaib. This is why Republicans NEVER do anything to stop the communists Democrats or ever hold anyone accountable!! PATHETIC.” The extra exclamation point is for extra exclamation!!

“Conservatives on this list hide behind excuses with their white wigs on and quote the constitution,” she said, adding, “They are clutching their pearls because I called Oct 18th an insurrection.” The latter comment was aimed at Republican Chip Roy, who said he voted against the resolution because of how Greene described Tlaib’s actions.

RELATED STORY: Marjorie Taylor Greene is a target for Trump supporters after she posts about Jan. 6

Greene lit into Roy, writing, “Oh shut up Colonel Sander, you're not even from Texas, more like the DMV.” Greene, who was recently kicked out of the Freedom Caucus, added, “You voted to kick me out of the freedom caucus, but keep CNN wannabe Ken Buck and vaping groping Lauren Boebert and you voted with the Democrats to protect Terrorist Tlaib. You hate Trump, certified Biden's election, and could care less about J6 defendants being persecuted.”

On Thursday, Roy told The Hill, “Tell her to go chase so-called Jewish space lasers if she wants to spend time on that sort of thing.” Teehee!

Laura Loomer, who is sort of just another version of Greene, stepped into the fray, calling both Greene and Roy “showboaters.” Loomer added, “Both of you are useless. No need to fight amongst yourselves to get [t]he trophy prize of ‘biggest gaslighter sell out’ in Congress. You both have sold the American people out. Same with Hoebert.”

During the writing of this story, Greene posted a screenshot of a Google search for the definition of “feckless.” She followed that up by posting another shot of her “Liberty Score” showing she has an “A” rating for being conservative. One good thing about the GOP fighting within itself is that Americans get to really see what craven and vapid politicians they are.

RELATED STORIES:

MAGA world comes for Marjorie Taylor Greene

Trump hire causes civil war between MTG and another white nationalist