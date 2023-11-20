Polling is helpful in defining what work needs to be done but unhelpful (and downright misleading) if used to determine what the outcome will be.

Meanwhile, most voters are both opinionated and disengaged. So given all that, plus the difficulty in reaching people, expect some odd results until much later in the cycle.

NBC:

Young voters are breaking from Biden, helping give Trump a narrow lead for the first time in NBC News polling, though the gap is within the margin of error.

Atlanta Journal Constitution:

In Memory of Rosalynn Carter Four days after she turned 88, Rosalynn Carter had her “official” birthday party in Plains. ... “Oh, they all really came to see him,” she said quietly, watching her husband of then-69 years exchange hugs and hearty handshakes with most of the 100 guests. “But I’ll take it.” That wise sense of perspective was as extraordinary as the life she lived.

More tributes will come for this remarkable lady, who died yesterday at age 96. It seemed appropriate for today to turn to the AJC.

Who is Argentina’s new president, Javier Milei? Nick Burns in Americas Quarterly (from 2022) has you covered:

Javier Milei’s Unexpected Rise A brash libertarian is disrupting Argentina’s political duopoly. For a while, it was tempting to dismiss Milei as a fringe figure who was prone to such publicity-grabbing stunts, but didn’t have a chance to break through Argentina’s entrenched political divide between the Peronist governing coalition and the center-right opposition. A professor of economics and radio host who proudly claims he “never” combs his unruly hair, Milei’s over-the-top persona made it easier to write him off: “I would rather cut my own arm off than raise taxes,” he said in 2020. Argentina’s endless run-ins with multilateral lenders like the International Monetary Fund and its intricate array of capital controls can be solved easily, he says: just abolish the central bank and dollarize the economy. His catchphrase? “Long live liberty, goddammit!” After the killing of a shopkeeper in Buenos Aires during a robbery in November caused a public outcry, the minister of security said that “this happens in many places,” prompting Milei to call him a “son of a bitch” on Twitter.

Dan Balz/Washington Post:

Voters must take Trump seriously and literally. The stakes are that high. Trump may be a performance artist, but with his shocking provocations, he is telling us what he would do in a second term as president. That’s why taking him seriously and literally is required. Seven years ago, the journalist Salena Zito, after listening to many voters in what became Trump country, coined an expression that later seemed to sum up why there was shock and surprise in many establishment quarters when he defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016: “The press takes him literally, but not seriously,” she wrote. “His supporters take him seriously, but not literally.” ... Another question is how much attention should be paid to him. Should every wild statement be splashed on the homepages of traditional media websites and commented upon endlessly on cable roundtables? Or should they be mostly ignored as just another effort to attract attention? Neither of those questions has a simple answer. But to the other half of the Zito formulation, there is no comparison, or at least should not be, between 2016 and 2024. Taking Trump seriously, as the Economist does in its new issue, is a requirement — for the press, certainly, but also for all Americans who care about the future.

Jennifer Rubin/Washington Post:

Trump says the quiet part out loud: He’ll destroy democracy Whatever the reason for the long delay in focusing on the MAGA cult leader’s frightful, unabashed vow to create an authoritarian state, responsible media outlets now have an obligation to blanket the airwaves with coverage of Trump’s designs. There is no excuse to treat the two parties as equivalent or to not explain that Trump is a uniquely dangerous figure. Interviewers are obligated to grill Republicans about supporting an antagonist of basic democratic values.

EJ Dionne/Washington Post:

Will Bunch/Philadelphia Inquirer:

Mike Davis wants to cage kids, put Trump enemies in a ‘gulag.’ He could be our next AG Lawyer Mike Davis vows to punish Trump's enemies, migrants. No wonder Team Trump is eyeing him as attorney general in 2025. Flash forward three years, and Trump is the overwhelming front-runner to again become the GOP presidential nominee in 2024, with early polls giving him a chance of defeating Biden in a rematch. And if he does indeed become America’s 47th president on Jan. 20, 2025, Trump seems to have two main goals: revenge against his political enemies, and creating a government teeming with fervent loyalists who won’t block his path the way those career government lawyers did in 2021. That’s where Mike Davis comes in. Most folks, except for the most politically obsessed, have never heard of Davis, but it’s time for people to learn. The mid-40s-ish Davis takes the abstract warnings that U.S. democracy is on the line in the 2024 election and brings them to life.

Julio Ricardo Varela/MSNBC:

The GOP doesn’t want you to know the true number of undocumented immigrants There's what the GOP says about the trend in undocumented migration, and then there's the truth. That’s where Mike Davis comes in. Most folks, except for the most politically obsessed, have never heard of Davis, but it’s time for people to learn. The mid-40s-ish Davis takes the abstract warnings that U.S. democracy is on the line in the 2024 election and brings them to life.

A thoughtful thread from Jing Gu on X via Threadreaderapp on what the kids think these days (and there’s more of it at the link:

1) I was in a space listening to some very lovely young people discussing the current events and whether they should vote blue next year. As someone who grew up in a true communist state, here is what I would like to share. 2) Don’t be discouraged. Disagreements do not prove you are wrong, spoiled and misguided. It indicates you guys are seeing things we people of elder generations do not yet see. Do not punish yourself because of our limitation, biases and mistakes. The future belongs to you. 3) Granted, we are not going to solve problems such as Middle East, climate change, justice reform in the next 4-5 years. That is the reason we count on you guys to continue our democracy.

Joe Biden in the Washington Post:

The U.S. won’t back down from the challenge of Putin and Hamas The United States is the essential nation. We rally allies and partners to stand up to aggressors and make progress toward a brighter, more peaceful future. The world looks to us to solve the problems of our time. That is the duty of leadership, and America will lead. For if we walk away from the challenges of today, the risk of conflict could spread, and the costs to address them will only rise. We will not let that happen.

