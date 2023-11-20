The seditionist Donald Trump has been getting increasingly unhinged and aggressive in his speeches and social media posts. He is no longer simply taking cues from authoritarian regimes and fascist strongmen but is now embracing the genocidal language of “Mein Kampf.” In a Sunday post on Truth Social, Trump called the 2024 election "our final battle."

2024 is our final battle. With you at my side, we will demolish the Deep State, we will expel the warmongers from our government, we will drive out the globalists, we will cast out the Communists, Marxists, and Fascists, we will throw off the sick political class that hates our Country, we will rout the Fake News Media, we will evict Joe Biden from the White House, and we will FINISH THE JOB ONCE AND FOR ALL!

Omit the date and Biden's name from the screed and it is indistinguishable from the rhetoric of Adolf Hitler. His movement will "demolish," "expel," "drive out," "cast out," "throw off," "rout," and "evict" enemies, which consist of “the Deep State,” "globalists," "Communists, Marxists, and Fascists," politicians who "hate" our country, and the free press.

And it caps off, of course, with a vow for a final solution, a promise that he will "finish the job once and for all." No longer does "Make America Great Again" mean anything but a supposed war against fellow Americans.

Trump's malevolence was on full display on the campaign trail as well. This past Friday, the family of former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter confirmed that Rosalynn had entered hospice care. On Saturday, Trump mocked Jimmy Carter at an Iowa rally.

Trump, criticizing Biden at a rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa, told a crowd of supporters that “the happiest person anywhere in this country right now is Jimmy Carter because his administration looked brilliant compared to these clowns.” “Compared to Biden, Jimmy Carter was a brilliant, brilliant president,” Trump said.

Donald Trump has always been, to use the most accurate possible expression, a piece of shit. He has never displayed a single redeeming quality. He has never not been a cheat, a liar, and a self-obsessed narcissist who is convinced that any stumble on his part amounts to a conspiracy against him. He now faces legal perils that could yet see him imprisoned for the rest of his seditionist life, and the evidence against him is solid in every case.

No longer confident he can win in any courtroom, Trump appears to be betting instead on a "final" solution: retaking the government and then driving out, indicting, or imprisoning his investigators. He will burn the country down to protect himself, and in a conservative movement that has long sought just such a guiding figure, he continues to find allies eager to help him do it.

