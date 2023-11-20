Trump and Musk double down on antisemitism

Donald Trump shovels so much crap into the political discourse that people often shrug off his behavior as “Trump being Trump.” But over the past nine days, he seems to have finally reached the limits of some people’s tolerance. First, on Nov. 11, he attacked his political enemies as “vermin”—a move straight out of the fascist’s playbook—and then he doubled down on that this past Sunday, with the antisemitic promise to “drive out the globalists” in a “final battle.”

And if that weren’t bad enough … What kind of a jag-off mocks Jimmy Carter as his wife is dying? Trump, that's who.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk is facing immediate consequences for his bigotry. It all started on Nov. 15, when Musk endorsed a post that blamed "Jewish communities" for pushing "dialectical hatred against whites.” Advertisers have since fled in droves. The White House blasted Musk. At the same time, Missouri’s right-wing attorney general showed his partisan incompetence by sucking up to Musk.

After Musk tweeted early Saturday morning, “The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit,” Media Matters, the target of that supposed lawsuit, had this incredible response.

Oh, and as of the time of publishing (Monday evening), that promised lawsuit hadn’t yet been filed.

Ohio GOP invents one weird trick to gut part of the constitution they don't like

Angry Ohio Republicans are trying to figure out how to overthrow the ballot initiative that enshrined abortion rights in the state constitution. Their proposed solution will astound you.

Senate Republicans have a Kari Lake problem in Arizona

You hate to see it.

Texas secessionists feel more emboldened than ever

The TEXIT movement is gaining steam underground at Texas gun and trade shows.

A new report warns that DeSantis’ private army is a potential hotbed of extremism

Why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis needed his own alternative to the National Guard has always been sketchy, but the reality is even worse than we imagined.

Former Trump aides put fear, partisanship over saving the country

Talk about burying the lede. What was the Washington Post thinking?

Texas board rejects many science textbooks over climate change messaging

Science has a well-known liberal bias.

Argentina elects ‘madman’ Trump admirer amid economic crisis

Unfortunately, there may be no better place for a fascist revival than Argentina.

Appeals court seems likely to narrow, but uphold, gag order against Trump

“This is only affecting the speech temporarily during a criminal trial process by someone who has been indicted as a felon.”

