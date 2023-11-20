While Donald Trump is dreaming up his “Agenda47” plan for transforming America, his allies are pumping millions of dollars into locating the tens of thousands government foot soldiers necessary to bring that vision to fruition, according to Axios.

Reports of Trump's plans to punish his political enemies have already surfaced in several outlets, but this effort is aimed at installing an army of lower-level government workers who would help dismantle the federal government department by department.

The program is being coordinated by the Heritage Foundation's "Project 2025," a presidential transition project premised on the idea of getting "the right people in place" to "rescue the country from the grip of the radical Left."

Prescreening candidates for government jobs in the next administration isn't exactly a new concept, but the breadth of the operation and vetting process being applied are notable. Heritage is utilizing artificial intelligence powered by the tech giant Oracle in order to scour social media histories in search of sufficiently loyal candidates.

Heritage President Kevin Roberts says it's the biggest operation of its kind ever undertaken by the party out of power.

And Project 2025 Director Paul Dans tells Axios, "Never before has the entire movement ... banded together to construct a comprehensive plan to deconstruct the out-of-touch and weaponized administrative state."

Though the effort isn't officially linked to Trump or his campaign team, it will provide a potential Trump transition team with a wealth of MAGA loyalists ready to help Trump dismantle the U.S. government as we know it.