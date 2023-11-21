To the Turkey Day Rescue...

x What's the key to surviving Thanksgiving this year? It's @Lesdoggg. pic.twitter.com/MqNKi72UZD — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 14, 2023

And if that doesn’t work, we suggest you go back to hurling Jello molds. (While, of course, shouting “USA! USA!”)

Cheers and Jeers for Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Note: Here’s what you can expect C&J-wise for the rest of the week: regular C&J tomorrow, special Thanksgiving edition Thursday morning, Who Won The Week poll Friday evening, off Monday, back Tuesday, dogs and cats living together, mass hysteria, and Grandma’s olive and sour-apple marshmallow Jello which you will eat because she worked on it over two consecutive weekends. Thank you. —Mgt.

By the Numbers:

9 days!!!

Days 'til the next full "beaver moon": 6

Days 'til the Festival of Ice in Lewiston, Pennsylvania: 9

Percent chance that Ford and Stellantis autoworkers followed GM workers' lead and ratified their new labor contract: 100%

Length of the contract: 4½ years

Minutes into its test flight that the SpaceX Starship blew up: 10

Amount a bottle of "most sought after" The Macallan 1926 Scotch whisky recently sold for at auction: $2.7 million

Rank of stuffing, gravy, and mashed taters among most popular Thanksgiving sides: #1, #2, #3

Puppy Pic of the Day: Rocky v. Kitten…

CHEERS to the gift that kept on giving. Last Sunday was a sad one with news from Plains, Georgia that First Lady Rosalynn Carter died at the age of 96—born and bestowed with that gorgeous first name in 1927, she was one of our nation's dwindling number of remaining Coolidge babies. And, boy, did she earn that long life:

Rosalynn Carter was widely regarded for her political shrewdness, drawing particular praise for her keen electoral instincts, down-to-earth appeal, and work on behalf of the White House, including serving as an envoy to Latin America The proverbial wind beneath his wings. She devoted herself to several social causes in the course of her public life, including programs that supported health care resources, human rights, social justice and the needs of elderly people. “Twenty-five years ago, we did not dream that people might someday be able actually to recover from mental illnesses,” Carter said at a mental health symposium in 2003. “Today it is a very real possibility.” […] Jimmy and Rosalynn were the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history. The Carters earned admiration for their humanitarian projects after they left the White House. They were closely linked with Habitat for Humanity, considered by the charity to be “tireless advocates, active fundraisers and some of our best hands-on construction volunteers.”

Her legacy will be easy to remember: Rosalynn Carter was the Rosalynn Carter of Rosalynn Carters.

CHEERS and JEERS to moolah matters. I know what you're saying. You're saying, "Hey! Billy starts with a B, and Business starts with a B, so Billy must be an expert at business!" Um...no. So here's a quick Thanksgiving week roundup of business headlines we collected over the last few days by them's who knows. As usual, there are some green shoots, some brown weeds, and a bit of whiplash:

$ UAW workers ratify contracts with Big 3 automakers, securing record wage hikes $ The cost of preparing your Turkey Day feast is likely to be cheaper this year $ Black Friday, Cyber Monday spending projected to hit new high Thanks, Bidenomics. $ Consumers tighten spending habits ahead of holiday shopping season $ Sam Altman joins Microsoft as OpenAI names its third CEO in 3 days $ Decline in local news outlets is accelerating $ the S&P 500 could see biggest November rally since 2020 $ Disney, Apple among major companies to pull business from X over Elon Musk's anti-Semitism $ Argentina’s New President Wants to Adopt the U.S. Dollar as the National Currency—But Latin America’s third-largest economy is broke and lacks funds to swap the nearly worthless peso for the greenback $ 60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck heading into the holiday, report finds $ Maine's summer tourist spending increased 1% to $5 billion

And this just in: Americans say money can buy happiness, but only if they get paid $284,000 a year. However, if you ask real nice we'll settle for $283,000.

Only surviving photo of the Mayflower arriving at the new land.

CHEERS to reaching dry land. On November 21, 1620, after being denied boarding passes at Heathrow because they were on the no-fly list, a bunch of renegade "pilgrims" from England with a bad case of B.O. and no sense of humor landed in New England after 66 days at sea and promptly got all quill-crazy, signing the Mayflower Compact…

“...to enact, constitute, and frame just and equal laws, ordinances, acts, constitutions and offices, from time to time, as shall be thought most meet and convenient for the general good of the Colony, unto which we promise all due submission and obedience."

By the way, the ship was destined for the northern edge of the Virginia Colony, but they ended up dropping anchor in a totally different place: Provincetown, Massachusetts. After spending several years reviewing all the available evidence, historians came to an inescapable conclusion: GPS sucked back then.

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

x Hotel Boutique La Cofradía is an unusual hotel boutique located in the town of Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico.



It is the only hotel in a tequila factory and has exclusive barrel-shaped rooms with comfortable beds, a mini bar and a small balcony. Every room is different because inside… pic.twitter.com/Y1E1HXXq7X — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 19, 2023

-

CHEERS to a cherished holiday tradition: taking your life in your hands. Thanksgiving is looming like a 20-pound platter of mashed potatoes, and AAA predicts that with Joe Biden still at the helm, everyone’s in a better mood this year, and that means there’ll be a lot more travelers screaming, cursing and smelling kinda gamey between now and next Tuesday:

AAA projects 55.4 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. This year’s Thanksgiving forecast is an increase of 2.3% over last year and marks the third-highest Thanksgiving forecast since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000. The top two years were 2005 and 2019, respectively. Most Thanksgiving travelers will drive to their destinations. AAA projects 49.1 million Americans will get behind the wheel, an increase of 1.7% compared to 2022. Drivers could be paying less for gas than last Thanksgiving when the national average was $3.58. This year, the national average peaked in mid-August at $3.87 and has been coming down since. AAA expects 4.7 million people will fly over Thanksgiving, an increase of 6.6% compared to 2022 and the highest number of Thanksgiving air travelers since 2005. […] The number of people traveling by cruise, bus, and train over Thanksgiving is up nearly 11% over last year. AAA expects 1.55 million travelers will head out of town using these other modes of transportation, which took a huge hit during the pandemic but have rebounded nicely.

If you'll be among the road-trippers, please be safe, wear a mask when necessary, and practice common-sense driving etiquette: your right hand is for texting and your left hand is for flipping the bird.

JEERS to today's public service announcement. To put the result of Sunday's Argentinean presidential election in perspective, use this helpful guide. This is Donald Trump:

And this is “Donald Trump with a chainsaw”:

Any questions?

Ten years ago in C&J: November 21, 2013

CHEERS to a signature of some importance. Yesterday Illinois Governor Pat Quinn signed a bill into law that grants gay couples full marriage rights. To put it in perspective, a little over 40 percent of the nation's population now lives in one of the 16 states that celebrate marriage equality:

To underscore the fight for equality, Quinn signed the bill on a desk used by Abraham Lincoln while writing an inaugural address. “President Abraham Lincoln of Illinois said our nation was conceived in liberty, and he said it’s dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal,” Quinn said. “And that’s really what we’re celebrating today, it’s a triumph of Democracy, a triumph of government of the people—that we believe in liberty and equality, and we’re making sure that’s part of our law.”

The law isn't going into effect right away. Marriages won’t actually start until June of 2014. They figure that's the earliest that folks in the wedding industry will be done turning cartwheels.

And just one more…

CHEERS to headin' down the home stretch. A sure sign of the impending demise of 2023. Over weekend we noticed that the constellation Orion is hovering low on the horizon after dark:

Orion, which is located on the celestial equator, is one of the most prominent and recognizable constellations in the sky and can be seen throughout the world. [...] Alnilam, Mintaka and Alnitak, which form Orion’s belt, are the most prominent stars in the Orion constellation. Betelgeuse, the second brightest star in Orion, establishes the right shoulder of the hunter. Bellatrix serves as Orion's left shoulder. [...] A rather mind-blowing graphic, courtesy of NASA. With one exception, all of the main stars in Orion are bright young blue giants or super giants, ranging in distance from Bellatrix (243 light-years) to Alnilam (1,359 light-years). The Orion Nebula is farther away than any of the naked eye stars at a distance of about 1,600 light-years. One light-year is the distance light travels in a single year, about 6 trillion miles (10 trillion kilometers).

For the rest of the fall and winter it will be our nightly companion when we take the dog out to go pee. If tradition holds—and it does or else it wouldn’t be a tradition—from here on out the rest of the year will be a blur and then...[Blink!]...welcome to 2024. Keep some aloe on hand for the windburn.

Have a tolerable Tuesday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

