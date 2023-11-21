The party is sucking wind among independents at 58 points underwater: 14% favorable, 72% unfavorable.There's simply no way around the fact that the Republican Party brand is continuing its rapid descent amid the leadership of a four-time indictee who is presiding over a party that no longer believes in the Constitution, law and order, or even democratic norms.

Civiqs tracking of the GOP favorability rating has the party 42 points underwater with registered voters (66% unfavorable, 24% favorable)—a 7-point decline since the beginning of August.

x Civiqs Results

x Civiqs Results

But perhaps most notably, the Republican Party is tanking among its own voters with a net favorability of just +35 points, representing a 28-point decline since Election Day last year. That's the trajectory of a party in the throes of a civil war.

x Civiqs Results

By comparison, look at the Democratic Party among its own voters: +71 points (81% favorable, 10% unfavorable).

x Civiqs Results

Among all voters, Democrats aren't exactly killing it. But at -17, the party is smelling like a rose compared to its Republican counterpart.