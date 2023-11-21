We begin today with last weekend’s report by Jeanna Smialek and Jim Tankersley of The New York Times wondering if TikTok is fueling economic pessimism, especially among young people.

Several of the economy-related trends getting traction on TikTok are downright dire. The term “Silent Depression” recently spawned a spate of viral videos. Clips critical of capitalism are common. On Instagram, jokes about poor housing affordability are a genre unto themselves. Social media reflects — and is potentially fueling — a deep-seated angst about the economy that is showing up in surveys of younger consumers and political polls alike. It suggests that even as the job market booms, people are focusing on long-running issues like housing affordability as they assess the economy.[...] Surveys suggest that people in Generation Z, born after 1996, heavily get their news from social media and messaging apps. And the share of U.S. adults who turn to TikTok in particular for information has been steadily climbing. Facebook is still a bigger news source because it has more users, but about 43 percent of adults who use TikTok get news from it regularly, according to a new survey by the Pew Research Center.

This NYT article was the subject of a lightly regarded DK diary last Friday.

Bill Grueskin writes for Columbia Journalism Review that pessimism and anger about the economy may simply reflect general distrust of government statistics and the mainstream press.

Why is everyone so mad when we are clearly on a better track? And is that the media’s fault? When the Washington Post ran a story headlined “Inflation is falling. Why aren’t people noticing?,” Jeff Jarvis, a journalism professor at the City University of New York, commented, “I dunno, maybe because news media aren’t doing their job to fully inform them?” After seeing a Bloomberg News piece that showcased readers’ quotes about high prices, Dan Froomkin, who serves media criticism at his Press Watch site, commented, “This is Bloomberg asking people: Tell us your inflation horror stories. That is not ethical journalism.” [...] Now, I enjoy bashing the media as much as anyone. But the president and some of my fellow critics could keep in mind that inflation traumatizes large masses of people in ways that few other economic trends do. One reason is simply structural: A two-point drop in the unemployment rate will directly affect a few million people (though a tighter labor market can eventually boost wages for other workers). Meanwhile, 9 percent inflation hits everyone, whether you’re a single parent trying to feed your kids on food stamps or a financier booking a vacation to the South Pacific. A lot of journalists think we’re so powerful that we can not just affect, but dictate, public sentiment. Still, at a time of increasing atomization in media and declining trust in news organizations’ credibility, it beggars belief that more positive headlines alone would drive up Biden’s ratings. How do you convince people things are getting better when nearly two-thirds of Americans don’t even believe the government’s own statistics showing the inflation rate has plummeted?

Philip Bump of The Washington Post notes the misinformation oozing out because of the release of tens of thousands of hours of camera footage of the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol.

...Those interested in arguing that the government is sitting on proof that someone other than Trump supporters was responsible for the riot like to tout the “40,000 hours of footage” recorded that day. Well, sure. If you have a lot of cameras rolling for a lot of hours, it adds up. That the vast majority of those hours show empty hallways is generally ignored. At least until this point. Now Johnson is making it available, meaning that we’re likely to see presentations of serene-seeming footage captured on Capitol Hill offered as proof that the scale of the riot was overstated, as though a hallway without a rioter is somehow a counterpoint to a hallway filled with them. It’s like a bank robber presenting at trial footage from all the banks he didn’t stick up in an effort to suggest that the charges against him are exaggerated. What has immediately followed the released of the footage, though, is misinformation — snippets of footage taken out of context and misinterpreted or misrepresented to suggest that government actors had a role in the riot or that the day was otherwise not as it seemed.

Andrew Vitelli writes a blogpost for The Times of Israel about the actual reason Osama bin Laden and al Qaeda made the decision to attack America on September 11, 2001.

Let’s put aside, for now, the shock of seeing Americans celebrating a terrorist that killed thousands of their fellow countrymen. Let’s also ignore that it was David Duke-like antisemitism that won them over. And let’s table these TikTokers’ decision to overlook the parts of the letter that call on the US to reject premarital sex, homosexuality, and drugs and to embrace Shariah Law. There is another glaring problem with bin Laden’s letter and with this newfound wave of support for him coming presumably from the most vehemently anti-Israel segment of the left. Bin Laden did not attack America because of Palestine. True, he says he did in this letter and many other communications published after 9/11. I know – I wrote my masters’ thesis on al Qaeda’s approach to the Arab-Israeli conflict. I spent a year of my life deep in bin Laden’s writings and those of his al Qaeda colleagues. And to be sure, he was no closet Zionist. He would have, unquestionably, approved of everything Hamas did on October 7. But, as his biography makes clear and as he acknowledged time and again before 9/11, there was one issue that, more than any other, drove this trust fund millionaire to flee to the mountains, live in a cave, and dedicate his life to killing supposed infidels. And that issue was not Israel, but the presence of American troops stationed in Saudi Arabia after the first Gulf War to protect the Kingdom against Saddam Hussein.

For starters, like most of the non-Palestinian Arab elite, Osama Bin Laden probably didn’t give a rat’s a*s about the Palestinians but he probably did like bathing in the aura of the “Arab street” cred.

Secondly, one of the more memorable aspects of reading John A. Williams’ Clifford’s Blues, a novel about a Black American musician imprisoned in the Dachau concentration camp, is his description of the Nazi ability to capitalize on the antisemitism even of those people in German society that were against everything the Nazis stood for. I don’t think that it takes an alignment with “David Duke-like antisemitism” at all.

And let’s not table the parts of Osama bin Laden’s letter which evangelicals like Jerry Falwell, Sr. (and other Christian fundamentalists) agreed with wholeheartedly.

Professors Stephan Lewandowsky and John Cook write for The Conversation about some common denominators of most (if not all) misinformation campaigns.

Strikingly, some of the same political operatives involved in denying climate change have also used their rhetorical playbook to promote COVID disinformation. What do these two issues have in common? One common denominator is suspicion of government solutions to societal problems. Whether it’s setting a price on carbon to mitigate climate change, or social distancing to slow the spread of COVID, contrarians fear the policies they consider to be an attack on personal liberties. An ecosystem of conservative and free-market think tanks exists to deny any science that, if acted on, has the potential to infringe on “liberty” through regulations. There is another common attribute that ties together all organised disinformation campaigns – whether about elections, climate change or vaccines. It’s the use of personal attacks to compromise people’s integrity and credibility.

Stick a pin in that one.

For more detail on how to counter misinformation you can read the paper that Lewandowsky and Cook co-authored here.

Julie Warnau of The Wall Street Journal reports on new polling showing that Americans approve of abortion rights as much as they ever have.

New results from a Wall Street Journal-NORC poll show Americans’ support for abortion access is at one of the highest levels on record since nonpartisan researchers began tracking it in the 1970s. Some 55% of respondents say it should be possible for a pregnant woman to obtain a legal abortion if she wants it for any reason. The poll, conducted for the Journal by NORC at the University of Chicago, surveyed 1,163 registered voters from Oct. 19-24. Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended the constitutional right to the procedure, abortion-rights groups have notched seven consecutive victories in state ballot initiatives. They include an Ohio measure earlier this month to protect abortion under the state constitution. Behind these successes is a decades long shift among Americans in support of access to the procedure.

Susan J. Demas of Michigan Advance writes that Republican legislators and anti-abortion groups in Ohio and Michigan could care less.

You might assume that conservatives would heed this warning after getting repeatedly creamed in elections for the last two years over abortion. But some Republicans are undeterred. You see, they know better than voters. Take Ohio Rep. Jennifer Gross (R-West Chester), who quickly unveiled legislation giving the Ohio General Assembly the ultimate power over implementing the abortion rights ballot measure — stripping judges of their duties to decide due to perceived “mischief by pro-abortion courts,” per a press release. [...] Just one day [after] Ohioans voted for abortion rights, Right to Life of Michigan and other groups popped a lawsuit arguing that Michigan voters actually don’t have the right to direct democracy with our Proposal 3 because it cuts the Legislature out and created a “super-right.” Once again, the message from conservatives is clear: Voters just can’t be trusted to make decisions on abortion.

See, some people in Ohio do agree with some people in Michigan on some things!

Darrell M. West of the Brookings Institution writes about the disproportionate risks of AI to women.

Much has been written about the potential impact of AI on future job losses and, while the estimates vary widely, a number of researchers worry there could be significant job ramifications and that much of the negative impact will fall disproportionately on women. For example, research from the McKinsey Global Institute finds that the bulk of AI-induced job losses will affect women without college degrees because those women disproportionately populate the entry-level jobs likely to be most affected by automation. Occupations such as administrative assistants, retail clerks, and finance personnel are already seeing job cuts, and this trend could accelerate as AI is deployed more widely and ubiquitously in many sectors. Economic fears have long been a part of the gender gap in candidate preferences. It is well established that women on average earn less than men, suffer higher unemployment, and worry more about their economic security. It therefore is not surprising that these general concerns are popping up with regard to AI, and other emerging technologies, especially given the possible job losses and/or job transformations that could take place based on those innovations. In general, women are wary of AI’s economic ramifications and fear that it will make their current plight even harder than it already is. Women also worry about the impact of AI and emerging technologies on personal security. “Fake nude” and “revenge porn” problems already have emerged, and they typically prey mainly on women. There have been cases where prominent women, such as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have had their heads placed on a naked body in order to shame them. And it is not just women in leadership positions who have suffered from this odious behavior. Several schools have reported cases of teenage girls being subjected to the same treatment, which is horrible for anyone but particularly upsetting to young girls at a crucial stage in their personal development.

Jason Burke of the Guardian writes that the families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas are clashing with some Israeli far-right politicians about legislative proposals to sentence captured Palestinian militants to death.

Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas have clashed with far-right Israeli politicians who want to bring in the death penalty as a possible sentence for captured Palestinian militants. The families said on Monday that even talk of doing so might endanger the lives of their relatives. The row underlines the deep divisions in Israel over how to deal with the hostage crisis. [...] When confronted by relatives of the hostages opposing such a change, far-right politicians shouted that they did not have “a monopoly of pain” in comments that appalled many Israelis. [...] Israeli media have reported divisions among senior ministers, with some favouring accepting the deal reportedly tabled by Qatar before international pressure or rising military casualties weaken Israel’s bargaining position. Others argue that Israel should hold out for better terms and that to accept those on offer would set a precedent for future negotiations to obtain the freedom of any remaining hostages.

Sebastian Strangio of The Diplomat writes about the efforts of Thai negotiators to secure the release of Thai citizens taken hostage by Hamas.

Thailand has utilized numerous channels in a bid to secure the release of its hostages in Gaza. Earlier this month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Qatar, Iran, and Egypt had agreed to formally convey to Hamas a request that the hostages be released. It has also assembled a team of Thai-Muslim politicians, headed by House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, who have held meetings with Hamas officials. [...] Given its overriding concern to secure the release of the hostages, Bangkok’s response to the outbreak of the war has been relatively muted. Despite an early post on X (formerly Twitter) from Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, in which he extended his “deepest condolences to the Government and the people of the State of Israel,” and strongly condemned the Hamas attack, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken a position of “neutrality.” Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee said that Thailand “promotes a solution that would allow Palestine and Israel to coexist,” as The Nation paraphrased it. At the same time, public sentiment in Thailand appears to be on the side of Israel, due to the fact that so many Thais fell victim to Hamas. According to a recent article in Nikkei Asia by Daungyewa Utarasint, the war “has significantly heightened awareness in Thailand about the large number of workers from the country present in Israel – and turned many Thais hostile to the Palestinian cause.”

María de Los Ángeles Orfila writes for Science magazine about the chilling effects that Argentina’s election of libertarian Javier Milei is having on the scientific community.

In particular, researchers are worried about Milei’s plans for CONICET, Argentina’s lead science agency, which has a $400 million annual budget and employs more than 11,800 researchers. CONICET is considered one of the top science organizations in Latin America. Over the past 5 years, for example, it has won the top spot in a regional ranking of governmental scientific organizations compiled by SCImago Institutions Rankings. During his campaign, however, Milei asserted that CONICET was “unproductive” and suggested he would eliminate or shrink it in order to “clean up what was dirty by those scientists who write stupid things.” CONICET “as it exists today will no longer exist,” he promised. Milei also referred to researchers as "gnocchi"—a derogatory term used for public employees accused of collecting their salaries without working—and suggested they should "earn their bread through the sweat of their brow." Given that Argentina’s scientific community has already been battered by a decade of economic turmoil, a move to reduce government support for science would likely “destroy” CONICET, Capozzo says. Salaries for Argentine scientists are already among the lowest in the region, she notes, and further cuts would likely force many researchers—including herself—to consider “pursuing a different path” and even leaving the country. Navajas, for one, believes that Milei’s policies, if fully implemented, could trigger a brain drain even more severe than what Argentina experienced during the political and economic turmoil of the 1990s.

Finally today, Francisco Doménech of El País in English celebrates the 25th anniversary of the International Space Station and looks at possible “endgames” for the ISS.

The International Space Station (ISS) turns 25 today, November 20, amid some safety concerns about its current operational capability and many doubts about its future, which NASA does not envision lasting beyond 2030. A quarter of a century of international cooperation in space led by two superpowers — the U.S. and Russia — who rival each other on Earth, is an unprecedented success in the history of mankind; but the ISS’ silver anniversary is being overshadowed by recent failures, such as the recurrent leaks of toxic gases in the radiators of one of the Russian modules.[...] ...the ISS will continue to be a huge international laboratory in orbit until the end of this decade, as NASA Administrator Bill Nelson emphasized in December 2021 when announcing the extension of the project: “The International Space Station is a beacon of peaceful international scientific collaboration and for more than 20 years has returned enormous scientific, educational, and technological developments to benefit humanity,” Nelson said. Moreover, Russia has not formally told its partners that it is leaving the project; on the contrary, it has indicated that it could continue until 2028 if the flight-sharing program succeeds, so that Russian cosmonauts can travel to the ISS on U.S. spacecraft (and U.S. astronauts on Russian rockets). The endgame for the ISS will prove an unprecedented challenge, as did the station’s construction, which has made it the most expensive thing ever created by mankind. Due to its size — with a length of more than 100 meters and a weight of 94 tons — an uncontrolled deorbit has been ruled out, as is done with satellites and other minor space stations, for example, the US Skylab in 1978. NASA’s current plans call for an operation similar to the re-entry of the Russian Mir station in 2001. As on that occasion, the ISS will end up submerged in the Pacific Ocean, but with the added difficulty that it is four times larger. To safely bring the International Space Station back to Earth, a dedicated spacecraft will have to be built, the total cost of which is estimated at $1 billion over the course of this decade. NASA has so far only begun to sound out the U.S. aerospace industry for proposals to tackle this colossal project.

Try to have the best possible day everyone!