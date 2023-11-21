Progressive groups have been urging the White House and Democratic leadership to build on President Joe Biden’s success in defending Social Security by making proposals to expand the program as part of his 2024 reelection campaign platform.

Biden famously stood down Republican efforts to include cuts to the program in debt ceiling negotiations in his most recent State of the Union speech, forcing Republicans not only to agree to keeping Social Security and Medicare out of the mix, but also to endorse the programs. “I never thought my third State of the Union address would be negotiated on the floor of the United States Congress,” Biden said after the speech. “But it worked.”

It worked to gain the electorate’s trust, too. A Navigator survey conducted after the SOTU found voters overwhelmingly trust Biden and the Democrats more in both “reforming” and “protecting” Social Security and Medicare, with independents trusting them more by double-digits. A Data for Progress survey after the speech found “an overwhelming majority of likely voters (78 percent) are in favor of the Social Security Expansion Act. This includes 85 percent of Democrats, 75 percent of Independents, and 72 percent of Republicans.”

The advocacy groups lobbying the White House see lifting up Social Security as a solid argument for Biden, where his economic pitch is failing to gain traction with voters, particularly on an issue that voters—especially older people—consistently rank as important and consistently want protected. They need to be reminded that it’s the Democrats who are looking out for them, the activists warn.

“The only weakness that Democrats have on their Social Security policies is not enough people know that it’s them,” Alex Lawson, executive director of Social Security Works, told Politico. “The way to get Republicans even more on the back foot about their plans to cut Social Security is to draw that incredibly clear distinction that Democrats want to expand, Republicans want to cut.”

That’s absolutely true, despite Republicans’ denials. They included a redux of the old “catfood commission” from during Barack Obama’s presidency in their first, failed attempt to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government back in September. During the speaker fight in October, after Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s ouster, cutting the programs took center stage when GOP Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma nominated Jim Jordan for the job. Jordan showed “courage,” Cole said, in fighting “to get at the real drivers of debt, and we all know what they are. We all know it's Social Security, we all know it's Medicare, we all know it's Medicaid.”

The speaker they finally landed on, Rep. Mike Johnson, is just as committed as Jordan was to slashing the programs, arguing that the debt is “the greatest threat to our national security,” and that spending on these social insurance programs is at the core. He chaired the House’s Republican Study Committee in 2020, when it recommended raising the retirement age and cutting the cost-of-living increases for enrollees. The cuts Johnson’s group called for would have cut Social Security by $756 billion over a decade and Medicare by $1.9 trillion.

Now, as speaker, Johnson is pushing a debt commission hard, planning to hold hearings next week as soon as the House is back from its Thanksgiving recess. The commission could very well become part of Johnson’s plan for the next round of negotiations on keeping the government open.

With Republicans’ open war on Social Security, it makes sense for Biden to not only fight it but create an even more pronounced contrast by embracing Social Security expansion. It’s a proven winner for him. He should lead with his strength.

