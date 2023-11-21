MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow interviewed former Univision President Joaquin Blaya about the new centrist direction the Spanish-language network has taken in their interview with disgraced former president Donald Trump. Blaya took exception with the idea that the hour-long sit-down at Mar-a-Lago was indeed “an interview.”

“That was basically a one-hour propaganda open space for former President Trump to say whatever he wanted to say,” Blaya said.

He added that what was more dangerous and troubling than Trump’s unfiltered and unchecked BS were the chyrons that ran in local markets during and after the broadcast:

You referred to it in your introduction. Had to do with the coverage of the local station for three hours and the banners that were running on the air. There were many, many banners. But one of them referred to how Trump's statement that we had become the septic tank for immigration. He’s obviously referring about Hispanic immigration. He’s not talking about Norwegians or Swedish coming to America. And this was being run on air, in regular programming, on the Miami Univision station. A real insult to the Hispanic community of this country.

In response, Maddow said that sources were telling MSNBC that local affiliates like Miami no longer had control over the bannering of their broadcast—something Blaya pointed out was a big editorial change in how Univision used to work. “For those who understand the business, there is no doubt that doing what they did had to be a corporate decision. That is not a decision that the local news director or the local general manager would have taken on its own,” he said.

