Did You Know? Who followed up Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid with the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act? Democrats. Who brought you federal protections that guarantee insurance companies can’t engage in pre-existing condition abuse? Democrats. Who made sure the insurance companies can't shut off the spigot to your health care just because their bean counters think you've had enough? Democrats. Continued...

Who made sure preventive, aka “essential” services like checkups and colonoscopies are included in your monthly premium at no extra cost? Democrats. Who brought you the right to keep your kids on your health insurance policy until they're 26? Democrats. Who made sure every state has the ability to expand Medicaid, giving the poorest residents affordable access to health insurance, many for the first time in their lives? Democrats. Who headed up the first state governments to expand Medicaid? Democrats. Who still wants to abolish all of the above? Republicans. Who isn’t going to let them? Democrats. Who’s expanded the ACA to make it even better? Democrats. When does the 2024 ACA federal exchange enrollment period end for coverage starting January 1? December 15. Where is the official site? Healthcare.gov.

Any questions?

And now, our feature presentation...

-

Cheers and Jeers for Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Note: Here’s what you can expect C&J-wise for the rest of the week: special Thanksgiving edition tomorrow morning, no C&J Friday, although we’ll post a "Who Won the Week" poll in the diaries around 7pm, off Monday, and back on Tuesday. We wish you a reasonably sane and safe holiday.

—Mgt.

-

By the Numbers:

5 days!!!

Days 'til Festivus: 31

Days 'til the start of the National Gingerbread House Display in Asheville, North Carolina: 5

Expected increase in holiday sales this year versus last year: 3-4%

Days it took to get highway I-10 in Los Angeles back open—well ahead of schedule—after an arson fire under an overpass shut it down on November 11: 8

Date of the first 2024 presidential debate (at Texas State University in San Marcos): 9/16/24

Portion of people celebrating Thanksgiving who try to avoid talking politics at the dinner table, according to WalletHub: 7-in-10

Number of turkeys who will slay their captors this week and escape on motorcycles: 17

-

Mid-week Rapture Index: 187 (including 5 "moral standards" and 1 false alarm). Soul Protection Factor 12 lotion is recommended if you’ll be walking amongst the heathen today.

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: Swimming lessons…

-

CHEERS to law 'n order. That wily rascal Dark Brandon strapped on his chaps and spurs, adjusted his shiny sheriff's badge and dusty cowboy hat (this is all true, by the way), mounted his trusty steed Cornpop, and led a posse down to the border while shouting "Let's do some good!" The rest…is history:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection have seized 354 pounds of methamphetamine from a pick-up truck crossing the border into the United States from Mexico. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte international crossing between the U.S. state of New Mexico and Mexico made the seizure at approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday while they were conducting a pre-primary enforcement operation in the area just south of the inspection booths, according to a press release issued by CBP on Monday.

And…

New details of a federal investigation into a "massive" fentanyl ring were released Monday as officials announced 11 additional suspects—out of 23 total in custody—had been arrested in connection with the illegal sale and distribution of the ultra-deadly synthetic opioid. … Authorities now have 23 defendants in custody, have seized more than 40 pounds of fentanyl powder, about a quarter-million pills and 30 firearms, including six machineguns, Graves said. Twenty-six total people have been charged, according to officials.

Then he rescued several damsels-in-distress tied to the railroad tracks, and the grateful townspeople honored him by letting him call the reels at the barn dance before he rode off into the sunset. The End. Pard’ner.

CHEERS to today's edition of This Probably Won’t End Well For You, Dumbass. Via Mediaite:

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is extraordinarily unpopular in his home state according to a new poll conducted by Florida Atlantic University that found that just 20.5% of voters approve and a whopping 56.9% of voters disapprove of Gaetz’s performance in Congress. … Even more disappointingly for Gaetz, he performs poorly with Republicans as well as Democrats and independents. Gaetz has been telling allies in the Sunshine State that he intends on running to succeed incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis in 2026.

This has been today's edition of This Probably Won’t End Well For You, Dumbass.

CHEERS to Saving Our Souls. On November 22, 1906, "S-O-S" was adopted as a distress signal at the International Radio Telegraphic Convention in Berlin. Of course, today there's an alternative signal that means the same thing: "G-O-P."

-

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

x Liberty and Bell had free range of the White House this week. pic.twitter.com/cQy7MYq4H6 — President Biden (@POTUS) November 20, 2023

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

JEERS to...hic!...#29. 102 years ago this week, in 1921, President Warren Harding lost my vote by signing the Willis-Campbell Act, which clamped down on doctors who prescribed beer or liquor for medicinal purposes. That's why today C&J does all of its own self-diagnosing. It’s been touch-and-go for awhile. We went through several prescription pads while suffering from a chronic case of Irrational Infrastructure Week Exuberance, and now we’re suffering from an acute case of Dear God Make The Hunter Biden’s Laptop Hoaxers Shut Their Pie Holes Syndrome. Thank god when I asked my inner Dr. Billy, he told me that, yes, Bacardi 151 was right for me. And then I tossed myself a lime to prevent scurvy. Can’t wait ‘til I get to try my hand at self-open-heart surgery—forty more payments and that chainsaw on Amazon Prime is all mine.

JEERS to not taking your wrinkles and going to the home. I can't believe some people think he's still up to the job for another go-around. He's TOO OLD!!! Let someone younger step in, old codger. You need to find a porch roof somewhere and plant yourself in a rocking chair. Well…all I can say is, pray that he still has enough support from the people to succeed. 80-year-old Mick Jagger, I mean:

Last month, The Rolling Stones released “Hackney Diamonds,” their first album of original material in 18 years. Tuesday, the legendary English band announced they’re taking it on the road. Starting on April 28 in Houston and concluding in Santa Clara, California, on July 17, the Stones will make their way across the U.S. and Canada. The tour hits 16 major cities, including New Orleans, Las Vegas, Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Denver, Chicago, Los Angeles and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Thankfully, Ronnie Wood is only 76 and Keith Richards is only 79. Rock on, kids.

-

Ten years ago in C&J: November 22, 2013

CHEERS to climbing inside the mind of the mighty Kossack headbone. C&J's legendary daily polls function as a progressive finger in the wind for your collective beliefs, attitudes, moods and prognosticating ability. Here’s an update on one that I found interesting. One year ago today I asked you to respond to this, and here's how you voted:

"The post-election Republican beltway talk about shifting to the left in order to survive as a party will result in…" A big shift to the left 0% A small shift to the left 5% No shift, because they have no rudder 28% A shift further to the right, because the far-right base still rules the GOP's universe 64%

A year later the GOP is in hopeless disarray, with nothing on their agenda except whining about the ACA and shutting down the government. They're not interested in immigration reform, ENDA, climate change, jobs, preserving the social safety net…nothing. Just obstruct, obstruct, obstruct in rudderless subservience to their most fevered and nutso far far far far-right base. You guys nailed it. That's why I fear you. [11/22/23 Update: Ten years later, same old same old.]

-

And just one more…

CHEERS to mostly smooth sailing. If you're traveling today in your Bell & Howell electric jetpack, you’re in for some rainy weather along the east coast during your flight. But other than that, it looks pretty good. Meanwhile this is what the Turkey Day map looks like, according to the National Weather Service's Atari 2600 forecast computer:

The gays, feminists and pagans are quick to point out, by the way, that any weather messes this holiday are not their fault. Responsibility rests solely on the homophobes, the Nazis, the KKK, and their cousins Q-Anon and the conservative Bible thumpers. It’s residual from their huge 2023 election losses, hence the overall holiday outlook: partly pouty with scattered annoying snowflakes.

Have a happy humpday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

Today's Shameless C&J Testimonial In a poll released on Monday, voters from across the political spectrum stated that they had a positive view of Bill in Portland Maine at a solid 40 percent, putting him just a few points above the equally influential Beyoncé (33 percent). —Mediaite

-