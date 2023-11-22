In a historic victory, Democrats have gained their first majority on the Board of Commissioners in Dauphin County since at least 1919—and possibly ever—after Republican Chad Saylor conceded to Democrat Justin Douglas following this month’s elections. Notably, the county includes the state capital of Harrisburg and nearby suburbs,

Combined with Democratic wins around the state, every county that Joe Biden won in 2020 will now have a Democratic-led county government, covering 56% of the state's population. As Bolts Magazine's Daniel Nichanian has detailed, Pennsylvania's county governments play an important role in administering elections, determining access to voting, and certifying election results in this major swing state.

In addition, Dauphin County forms the heart of the 10th Congressional District, a closely divided area represented by Republican Rep. Scott Perry. Perry, a top election denier and ally of Donald Trump, has been under investigation for his alleged involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Democrats are eager to unseat him next year and already have a crowded field of candidates eager to do so. Whoever wins the nomination may benefit if the new Board majority takes steps to make voting easier, including by increasing the availability of drop boxes and allowing voters to correct problems with mail-in ballots.