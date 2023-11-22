Members of Congress aren't the only Republicans going to blows as the GOP brand goes down the toilet.

Top consultants for the presidential campaign of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had their own row at a recent strategy session to discuss former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's ascent in the polls.

Things got heated between Jeff Roe, chief consultant of the pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down, and board member Scott Wagner as a small group huddled over financing and strategy, according to NBC News.

Roe told Wagner, "You have a stick up your a--."

Wagner, standing up from his chair, fired back, "Why don’t you come over here and get it?"

Two other super PAC board members intervened to separate the two before an all-out brawl erupted.

On one hand, the exchange between Roe, a D.C. operative, and Wagner, a Florida-based DeSantis confidant, represents the classic internal fissures that always arise as a campaign starts to get a whiff of its own demise.

But on the other hand, it has become standard operating procedure within the ranks of the MAGA-run Republican Party for people in leadership positions to default to violence when tensions run high.

Until recently, Roe has effectively led the DeSantis campaign strategy from within the super PAC, despite the fact that the campaign and the PAC can't officially communicate with each other.

Now advisers close to DeSantis have launched a second super PAC, Fight Right Inc., as Haley has bumped DeSantis out of the number two position in several early states. DeSantis and Casey, his wife and chief adviser, have reportedly soured on Roe's leadership as the governor has slid in the polls. But the culture of the campaign is growing exceedingly chaotic as the super PACs war with each other over money, strategy, and ultimately power.

To date, Never Back Down has sunk some $100 million into transforming DeSantis from the de facto alternative to front-runner Donald Trump to more of an also-ran status. The latest Washington Post/Monmouth University poll of New Hampshire showed DeSantis dropping to a paltry fifth place (7%) in the first-in-the-nation primary state, while Haley stood at second with 18% and Trump continued to dominate the field with 46%.

x NEW HAMPSHIRE GOP PRIMARY POLL: Donald Trump leads the pack for the GOP nomination for president. Voters without a college degree back Trump (57%), while college grads are divided between Trump (32%) and @NikkiHaley (29%).@MonmouthPoll @PostPollshttps://t.co/oZed9yPy4F pic.twitter.com/ovCvN8hss5 — MonmouthPoll (@MonmouthPoll) November 17, 2023

One DeSantis donor is not impressed.

"I'm a bit agitated these guys have spent all this money for no return," the donor told NBC, explaining the skepticism of fellow DeSantis donors when Never Back Down comes sniffing around for more money. "You don't just keep throwing money at Radio Shack."

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the amount of money the Never Back Down PAC has spent to support DeSantis. The super PAC has spent $100 million, not $1 million.