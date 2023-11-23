Comedian Leslie Jones hosted “The Daily Show” this past week. One of the fun pre-taped segments they did with the former “Saturday Night Live” performer was a PSA about the upcoming holiday season, which begins: “Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and that means getting together with family members who you might not see eye-to-eye with. But this Thanksgiving, Leslie Jones will come to your house and politely interject when the conversation becomes political.”

Give it a watch and enjoy Jones giving voice to your inner rage.

Happy holidays!