Kitchens across America are bustling with Thanksgiving dinner prep: Turkeys brining, rolls and pies baking. But for millions of households, the holiday highlights the grim reality of hunger. The end of pandemic unemployment and expanded assistance programs resulted in a sharp increase in food insecurity.

In 2022, 49 million people turned to food banks and community assistance for help putting food on the table. That includes 13 million children who are food insecure, according to Feeding America. There isn’t a single county in America where families aren’t experiencing food insecurity.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance, the old food stamp program, is helping more 42 million people in the United States stave off hunger. It helps communities, too. For every $1 spent on SNAP, $1.54 is created in economic activity. That assistance is in jeopardy for millions of people because of deep cuts the Republicans in the House of Representatives have advocated in the program, with new Speaker of the House Mike Johnson leading the charge.

This post isn't intended to make you feel guilty about the Thanksgiving dinner you are about to enjoy, but to ask you to act. Ask Congress to help end hunger.