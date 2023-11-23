Just You Wait

My prediction still stands. Joe Biden will call the Butterball Hotline at least once during his presidency. He just gives off that vibe. As we wait for our 46th president to prove me correct, here’s another POTUS—“Joe Bethesenton”—doing the deed:

My annual list of thanks, a Molly Ivins bon mot, and a few more goodies below the fold. Then let's eat.

Cheers and Jeers for Thanksgiving 2022

Note: As for the rest of the C&J posting week, nothing formal tomorrow, although we'll post a "Who won the week" poll—the greatest ever—in the diaries around 7pm ET. Off Monday. Back Tuesday. Have a great holiday and may your end of the wishbone be the long one, even if you have to concoct a scheme so devious that it puts you on the radar of the Senate Intelligence and/or Judiciary Committee.

December 7th

Days 'til Christmas: 32

Days 'til the National Menorah lighting in D.C.: 14

Date of Lincoln's Thanksgiving proclamation: 10/3/1863

Number of NFL games today: 3

Population of Turkey, Texas (hometown of Bob Wills): 326

Percent of Parade readers who believe calories don't exist on Thanksgiving: 69%

Number of Thanksgivings during which Eric Trump has gotten his head stuck in a can of cranberry sauce: 9

Number of Americans who intend to eat human brains for Thanksgiving dinner, up from 6,114 last year and spreading rapidly from northwest to southeast (stay tuned to your short-wave radios for updates and lock your doors): 6,138

Your Thursday Molly Ivins Moment:

The Progress Report has come up with some dandy things to be thankful for, starting with American troops. It also lists: Rep. Jack Murtha, D-Pa., for showing it's patriotic to speak your mind.

The 90 senators who stood up to Cheney to say that torture is not an American value.

The 79 senators who demanded the Bush administration detail a plan for Iraq .

That Sen. Bill Frist is not our physician. Consider these additional delights: Tom Delay is under indictment, Heckuva Job Brownie is no longer on the public payroll, and for some inexplicable reason, the administration found a Republican prosecutor in the Plame affair who seems to care more about the law than politics. […] There's music in poor bleeding New Orleans again, Ted Koppel and his hair put in a commendable 25 years, some terrific new films are out, my puppy has not eaten a shoe for an entire month now, and the Mountain West is moving from red to purple. So let's all loosen our belts and get right down to the all-American tradition of overeating on Thanksgiving. It's still a great country, even if it is a little strange. I am grateful for all my fellow citizens—how would we know it was America if we didn't hear regularly from the nincompoop faction? Happy turkey to you all. —Thanksgiving 2005

Puppy Pic of the Day: Suck it up, Buttercup...

And now my world-famous annual…

Things For Which I Am Thankful: 2023 Edition

Our republic, which went another year without perishing from the earth The Democrats who fought and won their 2023 races—another one for the history books and the reason why many households will be adding conservative tears to their gravy boats this year The now-all-blue Virginia legislature and the now-even-bluer New Jersey legislature Grassroots Democratic organizers and voters, especially in red states and doubly-especially women of color Young voters—we [heart] you! Campaign volunteers, ride sharers, and polling place workers Nancy Pelosi, without question in the pantheon of most positively-consequential Speakers of the House, especially in light of the current Republican nincompoopery that passes for “leadership.” Senator John Fetterman’s A+ trolling of the MAGA cult The Wisconsin Supreme Court, whose liberal majority is now untangling the severe MAGA gerrymandering that prevents Democrats from campaigning on a level playing field. Fani Willis, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, and Jack Smith Maine’s state government, for spending another year with Dem control of the state House and Senate, and Democratic Governor Janet Mills

Doctors, nurses, and hospital administrative workers

The vaccines and the mad scientists behind them

The first responders and relief organizers who went above and beyond in the wake of this year's hurricanes, floods, and wildfires

Caregivers

The indigenous people of North America Anastasiia, Sofiia and Anastasiia from Ukraine who won the 2023 International Children’s Peace Prize for their pioneering work in helping refugee children The Nobel and Pulitzer winners Employers who give their employees Thanksgiving off Employees who don’t get the day off so they can keep vital services running while the rest of us do Teachers Immigrants Wind turbines and solar panels

EVERYONE WHO VOTED IN THE 2023 ELECTIONS

The Biden cabinet, the most capable, diverse, motivated, and scandal-free in my memory Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, SNL, for continuing the renaissance in late-night political humor after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA successfully negotiated new contracts Freedom of the press Freedom of speech fuck Trump fuck Elon Musk fuck Clarence Thomas The diverse slate of Biden’s 150 federal judges confirmed by the Senate, with many more to come The #5 thing on internet lists that actually SHOCK me

Ukraine’s continued humiliation of Russia

Ta-Nehisi Coates, Joy Reid, Bishop William Barber, Al Sharpton, Charlie Pierce, Charles Blow, John Nichols, Howard Dean, E.J. Dionne, Eugene Robinson, David K. Johnston, Paul Krugman, Elie Mystal

Marc Elias at Democracy Docket, for winning so many court cases against MAGA lawyers trying to steal elections

The Kagro in the Morning radio show

Naomi Klein, Marcy Wheeler, Rachel Maddow, Chris Hayes, Daniel Dale, David Corn, Lawrence O’Donnell, Nicolle Wallace

Atrios, Digby, Charles M. Blow, Joe Jervis, Michelangelo Signorile, Dan Savage, Leonard Pitts, Lizz Winstead

Media Matters, The Hispanic Federation, The Southern Poverty Law Center, PFAW, PFLAG, 350.org, RAICES, March for Our Lives, Indivisible, Leaders We Deserve, Black Lives Matter, Run For Something, Planned Parenthood, NAACP, IAVA, ACLU, and the many other advocacy organizations that prevent the worst of the MAGA cult’s abuses, often in coordination with each other

Jimmy and Rosalynn (RIP) Carter Bill and Hillary Clinton Barack and Michelle Obama Joe and Jill Biden

DRAG QUEENS

My partner, Michael, for growing old with me

All of my bosses (if you’re reading this, you’re one of them) at Daily Kos

The front-pagers and diarists here, for explaining stuff I don't know boo about, especially Kos and Mark Sumner for their detailed Ukraine updates that have become nationally respected

My morning front-page blogger neighbors: the Abbreviated Pundit Roundup, morning cartoonists, and Elections Morning Digest

The rest of the progressive blogosphere, for having the wisdom to follow all of the orders issued by “Keyboard Kingpin” Markos “Mouse Tits” Moulitsas

Netroots Nation and its organizers, for putting on another great convention in Chicago

Those amazingly upbeat Good News Roundups

Dirty Fucking Hippies. We must breed more of them.

My doggie. My pootie.

My squirrels: Teddy, Mama, Pierre, Pee-wee, Clefty, Gus, Hercules...and 2023 baby Millie. (RIP Gladys and Ivy.)

Books!!!

Wineries Distilleries Breweries Teriyaki sauce Mayochup yes I said mayochup! Taco Tuesdays Excedrin Migraine. Next to the epidural, God’s gift to pain relief. Blueberries Candy corn Snow Snow Snow

Evolution

Electric cars

High-speed rail

NASA

Unions

Diversity

Maine’s proximity to safe haven Canada (just in case)

Peace. (Yeah, it's a word. Really. I looked it up.) That magic moment every day at 6am when the Bacardi 151 crosses the blood-brain barrier. Microwave ovens, which are excellent for re-heating food that gets cold because some idiot on a blog spent three hours listing all the stuff he was thankful for.

And, say it with me...

INFRASTRUCTURE WEEK!!!

Stay safe. Stay healthy. Pass the taters ‘n gravy.

