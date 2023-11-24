Haaretz:

Israel's Communications Minister Threatens Haaretz, Suggests Penalizing Its Gaza War Coverage After Likud Minister Shlomo Karhi proposed financial penalties against Haaretz for what he termed 'lying, defeatist propaganda,' prominent journalists slam the Netanyahu government's latest attack on the free press in Israel Haaretz publisher Amos Schocken responded to Karhi’s proposal by saying, “If the government wants to close Haaretz, that’s the time to read Haaretz.” Karhi's proposal, which would forbid the publication of official government notices in Haaretz, and would cancel all state employee Haaretz subscriptions – including those held by members of the IDF, the police, the prison service, government ministries and government companies – was sent to Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs.

The latest polls (this one from November 12) have Netanyahu’s popularity plunging. That’s left his government scrambling for support from the right. He’s in big political trouble after the war, and maybe before that.

x He ... literally just helped negotiate a cease fire. pic.twitter.com/fJ5z3WcIJn — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) November 23, 2023

Haaretz editorial:

Netanyahu Knew. Netanyahu Ignored. Netanyahu Is Responsible Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was given updates from the Israel Defense Forces’ Military Intelligence Directorate concerning the possibility of a Hamas attack. It is the same intelligence body that Netanyahu tweeted about on October 29 at 1:10 A.M., asserting that “under no circumstances and at no stage was Prime Minister Netanyahu warned about Hamas’ intending to go to war.” Netanyahu’s predilection for distorting the truth comes as no surprise to anyone, but Haaretz’s Chaim Levinson reported that the head of Military Intelligence’s research arm had personally warned Netanyahu that “an opportunity has been identified for a perfect storm – an internal crisis, a wide escalation of the Palestinian arena and a challenge from other arenas – that would lead to multidimensional and continuous pressures.” Brig. Gen. Amit Sa’ar stressed that “this analysis is not an interpretation of the reality, but based on a situational assessment by the leadership, intelligence personnel and communications.”

This is the sort of thing that has the Netanyahu government upset.

x Fret not, we're not going anywhere pic.twitter.com/LaDpuJxsI9 — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) November 23, 2023

Tom Friedman/New York Times:

The Rescuers But those on all sides who read this column know that I am not one for keeping score. My focus is always on how to get out of this eye-for-an-eye, tooth-for-a-tooth horror show before everyone is left blind and toothless. To that end, I devoted a lot of time on my trip to Israel and the West Bank this month observing and probing the actual day-to-day interactions among Israeli Arabs and Jews. These are always complex, sometimes surprising, occasionally depressing — and, more often than you might expect, uplifting — experiences. Because they reveal enough seeds of coexistence scattered around that one can still dream the impossible dream — that we might one day have a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians living between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River. So, this Thanksgiving week, I ask you to spare a few moments with me to reflect on some of these people, including some of the extraordinary acts of rescue that they committed on Oct. 7. They will give you more faith in humanity than the headlines around this story would ever suggest.

x Join me, if you can, in subscribing.



I don’t agree with some of the op-Eds Haaretz publishes nor do I agree with all of their editorial decisions, but this sort of rhetoric from government officials must be met with support for the targets of that rhetoric https://t.co/Fj9Mogf8W6 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 23, 2023

Bolts magazine:

Michigan Democrats Sprint Through ‘Pro-Voter’ Agenda to Close Out 2023 Important bills remained on the table, though, and Democrats will have lost their House majority for months when the legislature reconvenes next year. When Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown looks back on the nine days of early voting she administered in the lead-up to Michigan’s Nov. 7 local elections, she considers it not only a logistical success, but a good time for those working the polls. The people who came out to cast ballots were especially pleasant, she recalls, and election workers got to run the polls without the pressure of long and crowded Election Days. The southeast Michigan county was one of ten throughout the state where some voters tried out in-person early voting this fall, a first in this state. The innovation was one of the key provisions of Proposal 2, a constitutional amendment that voters overwhelmingly approved last year that contained many other changes aimed at protecting and expanding ballot access, including mandating ballot drop boxes and funding postage for mail-in ballots. With the entire state set to adopt in-person early voting in 2024, Brown and some other clerks took advantage of the lower-turnout races this year to try out early voting as a pilot program. “We’re glad to be that resource for others,” Brown said. “It will make it easier for other clerks next year that we can share our experience, advice and knowledge.”

Ben Coates on X via Threadreader:

What does Geert Wilders actually want, in policy terms? A 🧵. A complete end to all asylum for refugees

Criminals to be stripped of Dutch nationality and deported

An end to free movement of labour in the EU, with working visas introduced for some

A ban on all Islamic schools, korans and mosques, and on headscarves in government buildings

x Came across a Biden ad this morning and it does something I don’t he has done before: acknowledge that inflation and rising prices are a sting: CC @jbarro https://t.co/pMqIuYiQtV — Adam Bass (@AdamBassOfMass) November 23, 2023

Phillips P OBrien/”Phillip’s Newsletter” on Substack:

The Two Futures Part 1: NATO Membership for Ukraine has to be part for Ukraine to Win Ukraine is not going to lose this war. By that I mean that whatever happens, Ukraine is going to survive as a state, in control of most of its territory. However, that disguises a great deal—between a Ukraine that has not lost and a Ukraine that has actually “won”. What is the difference? Well a Ukraine that wins this war is first and foremost a Ukraine that can establish the international relationships that its people desire for their own freedom, security and prosperity. The two that are obvious are that for Ukraine to win it must be either immediately accepted into, or have a clear and time sensitive roadmap to gain entry into NATO and the European Union. There is no substitute for such full membership and of the two, it is Ukrainian membership of NATO that is most important in the first instance This is why those who continue to argue that Ukraine should somehow be provided something inferior to full NATO-membership are arguing for Ukraine to be denied its freedom—and that means to say that Ukraine should not to be helped to win the war.

x This is an embarrassing answer from @deanbphillips. He rejects a diplomatic agreement that will bring back at least 50 hostages and allow critical aide into Gaza, but has absolutely no plan for what he'd do better or differently. https://t.co/hO6CVRqdbg — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 23, 2023

