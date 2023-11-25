Guess what: President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure law remains popular, even more so now than when he first signed it into law roughly two years ago.

As Civiqs tracking shows, the infrastructure measure was 15 percentage points above water in November 2021 (53% support, 38% oppose), and it's 25 points above water now (54% support, 29% oppose).

x Civiqs Results

The law's growing popularity surely stems from voters watching projects break ground in their locales—and from many Republicans touting these accomplishments, which they voted against.

So just in case anyone forgets who supported the bill and who didn't, the White House celebrated the law's two-year anniversary with a tweet thread exposing several high-profile GOP poseurs who have tried to elbow their way into taking credit for the good works. Though the White House has called out the hypocrisy of Republican House members in the past, this time it took aim at Sens. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Tom Cotton and John Boozman of Arkansas, and John Cornyn of Texas. Collectively, the GOP senators, who voted against the law, touted its job creation and investments in broadband and existing infrastructure.

x Senator Tuberville voted against the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.



Here he is touting its investments in Alabama. pic.twitter.com/KTfmPMufyl — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 15, 2023

The final tweet expressed pride that the investments are so popular "Congressional Republicans are trying to take credit for them" even after voting against them.

"Like President Biden says, we’ll see them at the next groundbreaking," concluded the thread.

Republicans are challenging labor leaders to fights and allegedly physically assaulting one another. Donald Trump says he will abolish reproductive rights entirely and is openly calling for the extermination of his detractors, referring to them as “vermin” on Veterans Day. The Republican Party has emerged from its corruption cocoon as a full-blown fascist movement.